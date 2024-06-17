KFC's surreal new ad is Thriller for the AI era

This is side-splittin' good.

Who can we turn to for stability in a time of political and economic uncertainty and AI's imminent takes over of the world? We can 'believe in chicken', KFC says... in a booty shaking animatronic chicken. That's the premise of its bizarre and darkly comic new ad, and it's going down a storm.

In a bold change of direction, the brand put to one side its famous 'finger lickin' good' slogan in favour of an ad that mixes dark social commentary on AI and political apathy with a banging soundtrack and surreal humour. It's fused the atmosphere of a post-apocalyptic thriller, Stranger Things and Black Mirror to give us an update of Michael Jackon's Thriller for the AI age. And it's absolutely genius.

