KFC finds a positive side to AI art fails

More fingers means more finger lickin'.

An AI-generated image of a hand with lots of fingers and a chicken nugget. Text reads 'love you AI'
(Image credit: KFC)

KFC must have thought it had an easy win with this playful campaign. AI art generators have a tendency to generate an unconventional numbers of fingers on human hands, and more fingers means more finger lickin', right? 

Leveraging its 'finger lickin' good' slogan, it invited customers to create and share AI-generated images of KFC meals on social media. Customers responded by holding up one single finger. The middle one.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

