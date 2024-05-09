3D artists are furious with Autodesk over its new generative AI model

By
published

Project Bernini generates 3D shapes from text and 2D images.

A screenshot from a video on Autodesk 3D AI model
(Image credit: Autodesk)

The software developer Autodesk makes some of the best 3D modelling software, used by artists the world over. And many of those artists are not impressed with the company's announcement that it's working on an experimental generative AI model for 3D.

The company says its Bernini research project can quickly generate functional 3D shapes from inputs including text, 2D images or voxels. But like Adobe, it's being accused of throwing its most loyal customers under the train.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles