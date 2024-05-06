How generative AI is influencing the creator economy

By Meghan McKenna
published

Senior creative Meghan McKenna says generative AI's influence is only going to grow.

For many creatives, AI has evolved from a fear striking buzzword to steadfast companion. It’s now a tool that is seamlessly and regularly applied to the whole of the creative process: from ideation, through strategy and production, to execution. 

Creators got there even faster than we did. As a sector with high levels of content output, and young tech savvy audiences, the creator economy has been leading generative AI adoption. Its ability to streamline production and enhance outputs makes it a necessity for industry professionals — if you aren’t using it, your competitors are. And they’re gaining valuable learnings from it to steal a march.

Meghan McKenna
Guest writer

Meghan is senior creative at Billion Dollar Boy

