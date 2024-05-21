AI art stall generates furious response

Selling AI work remains a grey area.

AI-generated art on sale at a stall in India
(Image credit: Ashok Reddy via Twitter / AI-generated)

We've seen plenty of controversy around the use of AI art generators over the past couple of years. However, I think this is the first case we've seen of something that was pretty much inevitable. A young man has received a lot of rebuke for selling physical prints of AI art.

Business seems to be going well, but a lot of people are questioning the young entrepreneur's right to sell art that was generated by AI. Since many AI image generators were trained using copyright material, they can often output images copied from the style of particular artists.

