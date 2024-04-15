So Adobe Firefly AI isn't as squeaky clean as it seemed

By Joseph Foley
published

Should we really be surprised?

Adobe Firefly
(Image credit: Adobe)

Adobe's Firefly AI has two big selling points over the rest of the best AI art generators. First, it's practical for creative workflows, powering tools integrated in existing software like Photoshop and Illustrator. Second, it's been billed as being commercially safe. But it turns out that it has a few skeletons in its closet... or rather in its training data.

Adobe has made much of the point that Firefly was trained on public domain material and images from Adobe Stock, its own library of licensed assets. In theory, that makes it more ethical than the AI image generators that were trained by scraping the entire web, sucking up artists' and photographers' work without permission. So reports that Firefly was also trained on Midjourney images are a little embarrassing for the software giant.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joseph Foley
Joseph Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment for creatives, from monitors to accessories and office supplies. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives, where he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and collaterals for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles