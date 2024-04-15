Adobe just teased game-changing new AI tools for Premiere Pro

By Joseph Foley
published

(And a potentially controversial feature).

A screenshot demonstrating new Firefly AI tools in Adobe Premiere Pro
(Image credit: Adobe)

Video is one of the next frontiers for generative AI, and Adobe's just teased some game-changing developments. The creative software giant has given us a glimpse of new AI video editing tools intended to speed up workflows in its widely used software, Premiere Pro.

The new tools will sound familiar to anyone who also uses Adobe's image-editing program Photoshop. They effectively bring some of the key Adobe Firefly-powered tools in Photoshop, like Generative Fill, Generative Expand and Remove, to moving images.

Joseph Foley
Joseph Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment for creatives, from monitors to accessories and office supplies. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives, where he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and collaterals for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

