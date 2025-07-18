The initial deadline for the Brand Impact Awards 2025 was today but to give you one last chance to get your entries in, we have extended it by one week, until Friday 25 July.

Our prestigious awards celebrate the world's best branding, and are now in their 12th consecutive year. For 2025, we've introduced some exciting new categories – including a whole new group of Innovation awards (Emerging Tech, Interaction and Experiential), and an extra award in the Craft category, Sonic.

The deadline is now Friday 25 July – so make sure you finish up those entries you've already drafted, and get started on any new submissions you want to make!

Creative Bloq brings seasoned creative professionals together to make up the elite judging panel, and put each project through rigorous discussion before awarding either Bronze, Silver, Gold or Best in Show awards – so if you win, you know it's truly deserved.

The categories

(Image credit: Future)

There are 24 sector categories including Wine, Beer and Spirits, Self-branding, FMCG and Transport and Travel.

This year there are some exciting new categories to enter, too. The Craft categories (sponsored by Frontify) include Brand Strategy, Motion, Copywriting, Illustration (sponsored by ASUS Pro Art), Typography, and – new for 2025 – Sonic.

Plus, we're also introducing the Innovation in Branding categories, to bring to the front groundbreaking new work that's setting the branding world alight. One category is Emerging Tech – celebrating campaigns that engage audiences in innovative and original ways through the use of nascent technologies such as AI, AR, VR or biometrics.

The Experiential category looks at physical, digital and/or hybrid sensory experiences, and Interactive includes campaigns that engage audiences through digital interactivity.

The judging panel

(Image credit: Future)

Our judging panel is made up of design pros from global agencies Pentagram, Lippincott, JKR, Wolff Olins and R/GA; leading independent studios including Ragged Edge, Mucho, Koto, and For The People; and client-side brand specialists from Google, LEGO, Citi, Spotify. And plenty more. You can see all the judges on the Brand Impact Awards website.

(Image credit: Future)

Enter the Brand Impact Awards now