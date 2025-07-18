You've got 1 more week to enter the Brand Impact Awards

The deadline has been extended.

The initial deadline for the Brand Impact Awards 2025 was today but to give you one last chance to get your entries in, we have extended it by one week, until Friday 25 July.

Our prestigious awards celebrate the world's best branding, and are now in their 12th consecutive year. For 2025, we've introduced some exciting new categories – including a whole new group of Innovation awards (Emerging Tech, Interaction and Experiential), and an extra award in the Craft category, Sonic.

