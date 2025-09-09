Brand Impact Awards 2025 shortlist announced

Our prestigious judging panel has selected 67 world-class projects for this year's BIA shortlist.

Brand Impact Awards shortlist announced
The Brand Impact Awards (BIAs) are Creative Bloq's scheme that rewards the best branding from around the world. Since 2013, the BIAs have shone a light on diverse branding projects created by the best of the best in the industry.

After much deliberation by our panel of world-class judges, we are delighted to reveal the full shortlist for the Brand Impact Awards 2025. From a record-breaking number of entries (over 220), the following 67 projects made it through our rigorous month-long judging process.

But what exactly has each project won? We will reveal who's bagged themselves Gold, Silver and Bronze trophies as well as our special awards – Best of Show and Social Impact – in the coming weeks.

11:11 Studio

The Quietus on the iPad

(Image credit: 11:11 Studio)
  • Project: The Quietus
  • Shortlisted in: Publishing

Alphabetical

Audible 1984 on big screens with two people walking past looking at the screens

(Image credit: Alphabetical)
  • Project: Audible 1984
  • Shortlisted in: Entertainment

amp Sound Branding

  • Project: Saudia Airlines
  • Shortlisted in: Sonic

andstudio

Artea bank branding showcase showing the logo and bank branding on a phone plus illustrations

(Image credit: andstudio)
  • Project: Artea
  • Shortlisted: Financial Services

text that reads &#039;30 years of life in cinema&#039; with Kino Pavararis between &#039;of&#039; and &#039;life&#039;

(Image credit: andstudio)
  • Project: Kino Pavasaris
  • Shortlisted: Culture

Baxter & Bailey

London soundtrack festival brochure on a purple background

(Image credit: Baxter & Bailey)
  • Project: London Soundtrack Festival
  • Shortlisted: Typography

BRC Imagination Arts

blue room with lots of things to look at in it in display cases/on the walls

(Image credit: BRC Imagination Arts)
  • Project: SCADstory Atlanta
  • Shortlisted: Experiential

Common Curiosity

Island branding

(Image credit: Common Curiosity)
  • Project: Island
  • Shortlisted: Bars & Restaurants

Conran Design Group

car advert with &#039;zoom&#039; and &#039;scramble&#039; written over it

(Image credit: Conran Design Group)
  • Project: Bicester Motion
  • Shortlisted: Property & Construction

Copper Giants

Masshole Light Lager in case

(Image credit: Copper Giants)
  • Project: Masshole Light Lager
  • Shortlisted: Wine, Beer & Spirits

Design Bridge and Partners

Art for All website

(Image credit: Design Bride and Partners)
  • Project: Accumulate
  • Shortlisted: Not-For-Profit

monkey next to Forest Carbon sign with text that says Simang Monkey

(Image credit: Design Bridge and Partners)
  • Project: Forest Carbon: In Tune with Nature
  • Shortlisted: Experiential, Professional Services, Sonic

animal crackers in jars stacked up on a turquoise background

(Image credit: Design Bridge and Partners)
  • Project: Fortnum's Famous Animal Crackers
  • Shortlisted: Copywriting

wine bottle with illustration of feathers coming out the side of it

(Image credit: Design Bridge and Partners)
  • Project: Laphroaig: Unphorgettable
  • Shortlisted: Copywriting

The Lipting ritual by design, someone drinking some ice tea with their pinky up

(Image credit: Design Bridge and Partners)
  • Project: Lipting
  • Shortlisted: Brand Strategy
  • Project: LSO 25/26: Waves of Emotion
  • Shortlisted: Motion

bottles of drink from above with mixing pot

(Image credit: Design Bridge and Partners)
  • Project: Tanqueray 10 x Alessi
  • Shortlisted: Wine, Beer & Spirits

GoodLove

True Tribe app

(Image credit: GoodLove)
  • Project: TrueTribe: Better Work Wellbeing
  • Shortlisted: Professional Services

Johnson Banks

Cambridge Where Innovation Makes History billboard

(Image credit: Johnson Banks)
  • Project: Cambridge Innovation: Where Innovation Makes History
  • Shortlisted: Copywriting, Professional Services

three flags that say more research, more hope, more discovery on them

(Image credit: Johnson Banks)
  • Project: Cancer Research: More Research Less Cancer
  • Shortlisted: Brand Strategy

man gardening with text that says a positive future for plants people and planet

(Image credit: Johnson Banks)
  • Project: Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh
  • Shortlisted: Typography

Jones Knowles Ritchie

Centersquare logo in white with swooshy ripple effect around it

(Image credit: Jones Knowles Ritchie)
  • Project: Centersquare
  • Shortlisted: Technology & Telecoms
  • Project: Drawn to D&AD
  • Shortlisted: Culture, Copywriting, Experiential, Illustration, Motion, Typography

Heinz typography on a red background

(Image credit: Jones Knowles Ritchie)
  • Project: Heinz: Love Letters
  • Shortlisted: Typography

Reclaim the internet Mozilla project with typeface and text

(Image credit: Jones Knowles Ritchie)
  • Project: Mozilla: Reclaim the Internet
  • Shortlisted: Brand Strategy, Typography

exclamation marks in different colours with different illustrations on

(Image credit: Jones Knowles Ritchie)
  • Project: Yahoo! The YEP
  • Shortlisted: Illustration

Kit Studio

Raise the Roof poster and someone with a stamp on their hand

(Image credit: Kit Studio)
  • Project: Raise the Roof
  • Shortlisted: Not-For-Profit

Lippincott

The new york historical brand across different touchpoints

(Image credit: Lippincott)
  • Project: The New York Historical
  • Shortlisted: Culture

Magpie Studio

Curu coffee bag of coffee with plant next to it

(Image credit: Magpie Studio)
  • Project: Curu: Nature Loving Coffee
  • Shortlisted: Illustration

Manifest

Sonocea logo with black symbol and colourful background on the right side of the image

(Image credit: Manifest)
  • Project: Sonocea
  • Shortlisted in: Professional Services

ManvsMachine

ReMarkable Paper Pro someone drawing a week plan with a stylus

(Image credit: ManvsMachine)
  • Project: reMarkable Paper Pro
  • Shortlisted in: Technology & Telecoms

Robinhood trading - someone looking at screens with graphs on

(Image credit: ManvsMachine)
  • Project: Robinhood: Future Trading
  • Shortlisted in: Financial Services
  • Project: Squarespace: Jeff Koons
  • Shortlisted in: Motion
  • Project: USwitch: We Put U First
  • Shortlisted in: Motion

Mucho

Ultraderp website with dog

(Image credit: Mucho)
  • Project: Ultraderp
  • Shortlisted in: Sport & Leisure

NB Studio

a laptop with a website open on it that says work and wellbeing

(Image credit: NB Studio)
  • Project: Streamtime
  • Shortlisted in: Brand Strategy

The Southbank Centre billboard with &#039;Southbank Centre membership&#039; yellow sign on it

(Image credit: NB Studio)
  • Project: The Southbank Centre
  • Shortlisted in: Brand Strategy

NOT Wieden+Kennedy

ATP Tour posters

(Image credit: NOT Wieden+Kennedy)
  • Project: ATP Tour
  • Shortlisted in: Sport & Leisure

boxes in black with pictures on piled on top of each other

(Image credit: NOT Wieden+Kennedy)
  • Project: Dark Arts
  • Shortlisted in: Artisan

W+K London signs in different styles

(Image credit: NOT Wieden+Kennedy)
  • Project: W+K London
  • Shortlisted in: Self-Branding

R/GA

TaDa Abandoned nights image with drinks in a case and hands coming to grab it

(Image credit: R/GA)
  • Project: AB InBev: TaDa Abandoned Nights
  • Shortlisted in: Emerging Tech, Retail

woman in a press vest with text &#039;we don&#039;t tell you what to think&#039;

(Image credit: R/GA)
  • Project: BBC Studios: Made to Make You Think
  • Shortlisted in: Brand Strategy

Moncler City of Genius branding

(Image credit: R/GA)
  • Project: Moncler: City of Genius
  • Shortlisted in: Fashion, Interactive

We are Warriors branding in red yellow and black

(Image credit: R/GA)
  • Project: We Are Warriors: Take the Crown
  • Shortlisted in: Culture, Not-For-Profit

Ragged Edge

Text that says &#039;swipe into the real world&#039; with Solflare bank card

(Image credit: Ragged Edge)
  • Project: Solflare
  • Shortlisted in: Financial Services

Red Dot Studio

Aagrah foods chutney with someone dipping a poppadom in it

(Image credit: Red Dot Studio)
  • Project: Aagrah Foods
  • Shortlisted in: FMCG

Reed Words

phone screens with Hyph branding in it

(Image credit: Reed Words)
  • Project: Hyph
  • Shortlisted in: Copywriting

Reed Words and Pentland Brands

cyclist up a hill with text that says &#039;the voice of a joyrider. Fuelled by off-kilter euphoria

(Image credit: Reed Words and Pentland Brands)
  • Project: Endura
  • Shortlisted in: Copywriting

Saboteur

musicians above chinese characters

(Image credit: Saboteur)
  • Project: China Now Music Festival 2024
  • Shortlisted in: Culture

Seitaro Design

Wesmo! branding

(Image credit: Seitaro Design)
  • Project: Wesmo!
  • Shortlisted in: Brand Strategy

Sons & Daughters ID

AME coffee illustration of a woman pouring water into a coffee pot

(Image credit: Sons & Daughters ID)
  • Project: AME Coffee
  • Shortlisted in: Bars & Restaurants, Illustration

Mo museum promotional materials on blue and red card

(Image credit: Sons & Daughters ID)
  • Project: Mo Museum
  • Shortlisted in: Culture, Motion

Studio Glass

The New Forest tote bag and brochure in the forest

(Image credit: Studio Glass)
  • Project: The New Forest
  • Shortlisted in: Not-For-Profit

Studio Sutherl&

a book by Studio Sutherl&amp;amp; called a Collection of Ampersands

(Image credit: Studio Sutherl&)
  • Project: A Collaboration of Ampersands
  • Shortlisted in: Self-Branding

MTTR jeans hanging on a line with publishing material

(Image credit: Studio Sutherl&)
  • Project: MTTR
  • Shortlisted in: Fashion

yellow fluorescent jacket with symbol for someone throwing something in the bin on it

(Image credit: Studio Sutherl&)
  • Project: Throwaway
  • Shortlisted in: Culture

Studio Sutherl& LYON

two books stood up in a case

(Image credit: Studio Sutherl& LYON)
  • Project: Alta / A Human Atlas of a City of Angels
  • Shortlisted in: Publishing

Taxi Studio

  • Project: Yoloh
  • Shortlisted in: Copywriting

elephant on a can of Carlsberg

(Image credit: Taxi Studio)
  • Project: Carlsberg Elephant
  • Shortlisted in: Wine, Beer & Spirits

The Chase

angel on a dark background

(Image credit: The Chase)
  • Project: Screened by The Chase
  • Shortlisted in: Self-Branding

Thisaway

kids and adults wearing the foxes club kit with footballs and tennis rackets

(Image credit: Thisaway)
  • Project: The Foxes Club
  • Shortlisted in: Brand Strategy

Turner Duckworth

three posters showing coffee counter culture branding in situ, with illustrations in blue

(Image credit: Turner Duckworth)
  • Project: Coffee Counter Culture
  • Shortlisted in: FMCG

Universal Favourite

The Dinner Ladies written in a script font with colourful illustration surrounding it of food

(Image credit: Universal Favourite)
  • Project: The Dinner Ladies
  • Shortlisted in: Copywriting, Illustration, Retail

Wanderlab

man with a map standing in a field

(Image credit: Wanderlab)
  • Project: Tripadvisor: Made Possible in Massachusetts
  • Shortlisted in: Transport & Travel

WMH&I

text that says bound by Jane, and Jane Grey

(Image credit: WMH&I)
  • Project: Jane Grey
  • Shortlisted in: Typography

Wolff Olins

Lloyds bank logo on a sign

(Image credit: Wolff Olins)
  • Project: Lloyds: A Next Step Forward
  • Shortlisted in: Brand Strategy, Financial Services

Wonderhood Design

Soho Parish CE Primary School plus logo in yellow and blue

(Image credit: Wonderhood Design)
  • Project: Soho School
  • Shortlisted in: Education

What it means to be on this list

Being shortlisted for the Brand Impact Awards is an accolade in itself. Standards are unfalteringly high, and if judges feel that none of the projects submitted in a category meet the required standard, that category is cut altogether.

We have three tiers of award: Bronze, Silver and Gold. In practice, this means that all agencies on this list have achieved Bronze status at least. So congratulations – and good luck for the final reveal in a few weeks.

How are the BIAs judged?

Entries are judged on their originality, how well they serve their brief, and consistency – specifically consistent quality of idea and execution across multiple brand touchpoints.

They are also judged in context of their market sector – great branding in the Culture sector can't be compared like for like with Financial Services, just as Technology should be judged through a different lens to Fashion.

Lastly, all forms of brand expression are considered: campaigns that extend or enhance existing brands alongside full-scale rebrands and launches.

To find out more about this year’s Brand Impact Awards, plus the full list of categories, head over to the Brand Impact Awards website. Also check out the Brand Impact Awards 2024 winners.

