Brand Impact Awards 2025 shortlist announced

The Brand Impact Awards (BIAs) are Creative Bloq's scheme that rewards the best branding from around the world. Since 2013, the BIAs have shone a light on diverse branding projects created by the best of the best in the industry.

After much deliberation by our panel of world-class judges, we are delighted to reveal the full shortlist for the Brand Impact Awards 2025. From a record-breaking number of entries (over 220), the following 67 projects made it through our rigorous month-long judging process.

But what exactly has each project won? We will reveal who's bagged themselves Gold, Silver and Bronze trophies as well as our special awards – Best of Show and Social Impact – in the coming weeks.

And to celebrate the winners, those shortlisted will be invited to a very special Winners' Drinks to be held in London in October.

We'd like to say a huge thank you to all our judges for being so accommodating and generous with their time and expertise, as well as to our sponsors, Frontify, sponsor of the Craft categories, and ASUS ProArt, sponsor of the Illustration category.

Without further ado, in alphabetical order, here are the 41 agencies that have made the shortlist in the Brand Impact Awards 2025, and the 67 world-class projects that got them there...

11:11 Studio

(Image credit: 11:11 Studio)

Project: The Quietus

The Quietus Shortlisted in: Publishing

Alphabetical

(Image credit: Alphabetical)

Project: Audible 1984

Audible 1984 Shortlisted in: Entertainment

amp Sound Branding

Project: Saudia Airlines

Saudia Airlines Shortlisted in: Sonic

andstudio

(Image credit: andstudio)

Project: Artea

Artea Shortlisted: Financial Services

(Image credit: andstudio)

Project: Kino Pavasaris

Kino Pavasaris Shortlisted: Culture

Baxter & Bailey

(Image credit: Baxter & Bailey)

Project: London Soundtrack Festival

London Soundtrack Festival Shortlisted: Typography

BRC Imagination Arts

(Image credit: BRC Imagination Arts)

Project: SCADstory Atlanta

SCADstory Atlanta Shortlisted: Experiential

Common Curiosity

(Image credit: Common Curiosity)

Project: Island

Island Shortlisted: Bars & Restaurants

Conran Design Group

(Image credit: Conran Design Group)

Project: Bicester Motion

Bicester Motion Shortlisted: Property & Construction

Copper Giants

(Image credit: Copper Giants)

Project: Masshole Light Lager

Masshole Light Lager Shortlisted: Wine, Beer & Spirits

Design Bridge and Partners

(Image credit: Design Bride and Partners)

Project: Accumulate

Accumulate Shortlisted: Not-For-Profit

(Image credit: Design Bridge and Partners)

Project: Forest Carbon: In Tune with Nature

Forest Carbon: In Tune with Nature Shortlisted: Experiential, Professional Services, Sonic

(Image credit: Design Bridge and Partners)

Project: Fortnum's Famous Animal Crackers

Fortnum's Famous Animal Crackers Shortlisted: Copywriting

(Image credit: Design Bridge and Partners)

Project: Laphroaig: Unphorgettable

Laphroaig: Unphorgettable Shortlisted: Copywriting

(Image credit: Design Bridge and Partners)

Project: Lipting

Lipting Shortlisted: Brand Strategy

Project: LSO 25/26: Waves of Emotion

LSO 25/26: Waves of Emotion Shortlisted: Motion

(Image credit: Design Bridge and Partners)

Project: Tanqueray 10 x Alessi

Tanqueray 10 x Alessi Shortlisted: Wine, Beer & Spirits

GoodLove

(Image credit: GoodLove)

Project: TrueTribe: Better Work Wellbeing

TrueTribe: Better Work Wellbeing Shortlisted: Professional Services

Johnson Banks

(Image credit: Johnson Banks)

Project: Cambridge Innovation: Where Innovation Makes History

Cambridge Innovation: Where Innovation Makes History Shortlisted: Copywriting, Professional Services

(Image credit: Johnson Banks)

Project: Cancer Research: More Research Less Cancer

Cancer Research: More Research Less Cancer Shortlisted: Brand Strategy

(Image credit: Johnson Banks)

Project: Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh

Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh Shortlisted: Typography

Jones Knowles Ritchie

(Image credit: Jones Knowles Ritchie)

Project: Centersquare

Centersquare Shortlisted: Technology & Telecoms

Project: Drawn to D&AD

Drawn to D&AD Shortlisted: Culture, Copywriting, Experiential, Illustration, Motion, Typography

(Image credit: Jones Knowles Ritchie)

Project: Heinz: Love Letters

Heinz: Love Letters Shortlisted: Typography

(Image credit: Jones Knowles Ritchie)

Project: Mozilla: Reclaim the Internet

Mozilla: Reclaim the Internet Shortlisted: Brand Strategy, Typography

(Image credit: Jones Knowles Ritchie)

Project: Yahoo! The YEP

Yahoo! The YEP Shortlisted: Illustration

Kit Studio

(Image credit: Kit Studio)

Project: Raise the Roof

Raise the Roof Shortlisted: Not-For-Profit

Lippincott

(Image credit: Lippincott)

Project: The New York Historical

The New York Historical Shortlisted: Culture

Magpie Studio

(Image credit: Magpie Studio)

Project: Curu: Nature Loving Coffee

Curu: Nature Loving Coffee Shortlisted: Illustration

Manifest

(Image credit: Manifest)

Project: Sonocea

Sonocea Shortlisted in: Professional Services

ManvsMachine

(Image credit: ManvsMachine)

Project: reMarkable Paper Pro

reMarkable Paper Pro Shortlisted in: Technology & Telecoms

(Image credit: ManvsMachine)

Project: Robinhood: Future Trading

Robinhood: Future Trading Shortlisted in: Financial Services

Project: Squarespace: Jeff Koons

Jeff Koons Shortlisted in: Motion

Project: USwitch: We Put U First

USwitch: We Put U First Shortlisted in: Motion

Mucho

(Image credit: Mucho)

Project: Ultraderp

Ultraderp Shortlisted in: Sport & Leisure

NB Studio

(Image credit: NB Studio)

Project: Streamtime

Streamtime Shortlisted in: Brand Strategy

(Image credit: NB Studio)

Project: The Southbank Centre

The Southbank Centre Shortlisted in: Brand Strategy

NOT Wieden+Kennedy

(Image credit: NOT Wieden+Kennedy)

Project: ATP Tour

ATP Tour Shortlisted in: Sport & Leisure

(Image credit: NOT Wieden+Kennedy)

Project: Dark Arts

Dark Arts Shortlisted in: Artisan

(Image credit: NOT Wieden+Kennedy)

Project: W+K London

W+K London Shortlisted in: Self-Branding

R/GA

(Image credit: R/GA)

Project: AB InBev: TaDa Abandoned Nights

AB InBev: TaDa Abandoned Nights Shortlisted in: Emerging Tech, Retail

(Image credit: R/GA)

Project: BBC Studios: Made to Make You Think

BBC Studios: Made to Make You Think Shortlisted in: Brand Strategy

(Image credit: R/GA)

Project: Moncler: City of Genius

Moncler: City of Genius Shortlisted in: Fashion, Interactive

(Image credit: R/GA)

Project: We Are Warriors: Take the Crown

We Are Warriors: Take the Crown Shortlisted in: Culture, Not-For-Profit

Ragged Edge

(Image credit: Ragged Edge)

Project: Solflare

Solflare Shortlisted in: Financial Services

Red Dot Studio

(Image credit: Red Dot Studio)

Project: Aagrah Foods

Aagrah Foods Shortlisted in: FMCG

Reed Words

(Image credit: Reed Words)

Project: Hyph

Hyph Shortlisted in: Copywriting

Reed Words and Pentland Brands

(Image credit: Reed Words and Pentland Brands)

Project: Endura

Endura Shortlisted in: Copywriting

Saboteur

(Image credit: Saboteur)

Project: China Now Music Festival 2024

China Now Music Festival 2024 Shortlisted in: Culture

Seitaro Design

(Image credit: Seitaro Design)

Project: Wesmo!

Wesmo! Shortlisted in: Brand Strategy

Sons & Daughters ID

(Image credit: Sons & Daughters ID)

Project: AME Coffee

AME Coffee Shortlisted in: Bars & Restaurants, Illustration

(Image credit: Sons & Daughters ID)

Project: Mo Museum

Mo Museum Shortlisted in: Culture, Motion

Studio Glass

(Image credit: Studio Glass)

Project: The New Forest

The New Forest Shortlisted in: Not-For-Profit

Studio Sutherl&

(Image credit: Studio Sutherl&)

Project: A Collaboration of Ampersands

A Collaboration of Ampersands Shortlisted in: Self-Branding

(Image credit: Studio Sutherl&)

Project: MTTR

MTTR Shortlisted in: Fashion

(Image credit: Studio Sutherl&)

Project: Throwaway

Throwaway Shortlisted in: Culture

Studio Sutherl& LYON

(Image credit: Studio Sutherl& LYON)

Project: Alta / A Human Atlas of a City of Angels

Alta / A Human Atlas of a City of Angels Shortlisted in: Publishing

Taxi Studio

Project: Yoloh

Yoloh Shortlisted in: Copywriting

(Image credit: Taxi Studio)

Project: Carlsberg Elephant

Carlsberg Elephant Shortlisted in: Wine, Beer & Spirits

The Chase

(Image credit: The Chase)

Project: Screened by The Chase

Screened by The Chase Shortlisted in: Self-Branding

Thisaway

(Image credit: Thisaway)

Project: The Foxes Club

The Foxes Club Shortlisted in: Brand Strategy

Turner Duckworth

(Image credit: Turner Duckworth)

Project: Coffee Counter Culture

Coffee Counter Culture Shortlisted in: FMCG

Universal Favourite

(Image credit: Universal Favourite)

Project: The Dinner Ladies

Shortlisted in: Copywriting, Illustration, Retail

Wanderlab

(Image credit: Wanderlab)

Project: Tripadvisor: Made Possible in Massachusetts

Tripadvisor: Made Possible in Massachusetts Shortlisted in: Transport & Travel

WMH&I

(Image credit: WMH&I)

Project: Jane Grey

Jane Grey Shortlisted in: Typography

Wolff Olins

(Image credit: Wolff Olins)

Project: Lloyds: A Next Step Forward

Lloyds: A Next Step Forward Shortlisted in: Brand Strategy, Financial Services

Wonderhood Design

(Image credit: Wonderhood Design)

Project: Soho School

Soho School Shortlisted in: Education

What it means to be on this list

Being shortlisted for the Brand Impact Awards is an accolade in itself. Standards are unfalteringly high, and if judges feel that none of the projects submitted in a category meet the required standard, that category is cut altogether.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We have three tiers of award: Bronze, Silver and Gold. In practice, this means that all agencies on this list have achieved Bronze status at least. So congratulations – and good luck for the final reveal in a few weeks.

How are the BIAs judged?

Entries are judged on their originality, how well they serve their brief, and consistency – specifically consistent quality of idea and execution across multiple brand touchpoints.

They are also judged in context of their market sector – great branding in the Culture sector can't be compared like for like with Financial Services, just as Technology should be judged through a different lens to Fashion.

Lastly, all forms of brand expression are considered: campaigns that extend or enhance existing brands alongside full-scale rebrands and launches.

To find out more about this year’s Brand Impact Awards, plus the full list of categories, head over to the Brand Impact Awards website. Also check out the Brand Impact Awards 2024 winners.