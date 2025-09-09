Brand Impact Awards 2025 shortlist announced
Our prestigious judging panel has selected 67 world-class projects for this year's BIA shortlist.
The Brand Impact Awards (BIAs) are Creative Bloq's scheme that rewards the best branding from around the world. Since 2013, the BIAs have shone a light on diverse branding projects created by the best of the best in the industry.
After much deliberation by our panel of world-class judges, we are delighted to reveal the full shortlist for the Brand Impact Awards 2025. From a record-breaking number of entries (over 220), the following 67 projects made it through our rigorous month-long judging process.
But what exactly has each project won? We will reveal who's bagged themselves Gold, Silver and Bronze trophies as well as our special awards – Best of Show and Social Impact – in the coming weeks.
And to celebrate the winners, those shortlisted will be invited to a very special Winners' Drinks to be held in London in October.
We'd like to say a huge thank you to all our judges for being so accommodating and generous with their time and expertise, as well as to our sponsors, Frontify, sponsor of the Craft categories, and ASUS ProArt, sponsor of the Illustration category.
Without further ado, in alphabetical order, here are the 41 agencies that have made the shortlist in the Brand Impact Awards 2025, and the 67 world-class projects that got them there...
11:11 Studio
- Project: The Quietus
- Shortlisted in: Publishing
Alphabetical
- Project: Audible 1984
- Shortlisted in: Entertainment
amp Sound Branding
- Project: Saudia Airlines
- Shortlisted in: Sonic
andstudio
- Project: Artea
- Shortlisted: Financial Services
- Project: Kino Pavasaris
- Shortlisted: Culture
Baxter & Bailey
- Project: London Soundtrack Festival
- Shortlisted: Typography
BRC Imagination Arts
- Project: SCADstory Atlanta
- Shortlisted: Experiential
Common Curiosity
- Project: Island
- Shortlisted: Bars & Restaurants
Conran Design Group
- Project: Bicester Motion
- Shortlisted: Property & Construction
Copper Giants
- Project: Masshole Light Lager
- Shortlisted: Wine, Beer & Spirits
Design Bridge and Partners
- Project: Accumulate
- Shortlisted: Not-For-Profit
- Project: Forest Carbon: In Tune with Nature
- Shortlisted: Experiential, Professional Services, Sonic
- Project: Fortnum's Famous Animal Crackers
- Shortlisted: Copywriting
- Project: Laphroaig: Unphorgettable
- Shortlisted: Copywriting
- Project: Lipting
- Shortlisted: Brand Strategy
- Project: LSO 25/26: Waves of Emotion
- Shortlisted: Motion
- Project: Tanqueray 10 x Alessi
- Shortlisted: Wine, Beer & Spirits
GoodLove
- Project: TrueTribe: Better Work Wellbeing
- Shortlisted: Professional Services
Johnson Banks
- Project: Cambridge Innovation: Where Innovation Makes History
- Shortlisted: Copywriting, Professional Services
- Project: Cancer Research: More Research Less Cancer
- Shortlisted: Brand Strategy
- Project: Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh
- Shortlisted: Typography
Jones Knowles Ritchie
- Project: Centersquare
- Shortlisted: Technology & Telecoms
- Project: Drawn to D&AD
- Shortlisted: Culture, Copywriting, Experiential, Illustration, Motion, Typography
- Project: Heinz: Love Letters
- Shortlisted: Typography
- Project: Mozilla: Reclaim the Internet
- Shortlisted: Brand Strategy, Typography
- Project: Yahoo! The YEP
- Shortlisted: Illustration
Kit Studio
- Project: Raise the Roof
- Shortlisted: Not-For-Profit
Lippincott
- Project: The New York Historical
- Shortlisted: Culture
Magpie Studio
- Project: Curu: Nature Loving Coffee
- Shortlisted: Illustration
Manifest
- Project: Sonocea
- Shortlisted in: Professional Services
ManvsMachine
- Project: reMarkable Paper Pro
- Shortlisted in: Technology & Telecoms
- Project: Robinhood: Future Trading
- Shortlisted in: Financial Services
- Project: Squarespace: Jeff Koons
- Shortlisted in: Motion
- Project: USwitch: We Put U First
- Shortlisted in: Motion
Mucho
- Project: Ultraderp
- Shortlisted in: Sport & Leisure
NB Studio
- Project: Streamtime
- Shortlisted in: Brand Strategy
- Project: The Southbank Centre
- Shortlisted in: Brand Strategy
NOT Wieden+Kennedy
- Project: ATP Tour
- Shortlisted in: Sport & Leisure
- Project: Dark Arts
- Shortlisted in: Artisan
- Project: W+K London
- Shortlisted in: Self-Branding
R/GA
- Project: AB InBev: TaDa Abandoned Nights
- Shortlisted in: Emerging Tech, Retail
- Project: BBC Studios: Made to Make You Think
- Shortlisted in: Brand Strategy
- Project: Moncler: City of Genius
- Shortlisted in: Fashion, Interactive
- Project: We Are Warriors: Take the Crown
- Shortlisted in: Culture, Not-For-Profit
Ragged Edge
- Project: Solflare
- Shortlisted in: Financial Services
Red Dot Studio
- Project: Aagrah Foods
- Shortlisted in: FMCG
Reed Words
- Project: Hyph
- Shortlisted in: Copywriting
Reed Words and Pentland Brands
- Project: Endura
- Shortlisted in: Copywriting
Saboteur
- Project: China Now Music Festival 2024
- Shortlisted in: Culture
Seitaro Design
- Project: Wesmo!
- Shortlisted in: Brand Strategy
Sons & Daughters ID
- Project: AME Coffee
- Shortlisted in: Bars & Restaurants, Illustration
- Project: Mo Museum
- Shortlisted in: Culture, Motion
Studio Glass
- Project: The New Forest
- Shortlisted in: Not-For-Profit
Studio Sutherl&
- Project: A Collaboration of Ampersands
- Shortlisted in: Self-Branding
- Project: MTTR
- Shortlisted in: Fashion
- Project: Throwaway
- Shortlisted in: Culture
Studio Sutherl& LYON
- Project: Alta / A Human Atlas of a City of Angels
- Shortlisted in: Publishing
Taxi Studio
- Project: Yoloh
- Shortlisted in: Copywriting
- Project: Carlsberg Elephant
- Shortlisted in: Wine, Beer & Spirits
The Chase
- Project: Screened by The Chase
- Shortlisted in: Self-Branding
Thisaway
- Project: The Foxes Club
- Shortlisted in: Brand Strategy
Turner Duckworth
- Project: Coffee Counter Culture
- Shortlisted in: FMCG
Universal Favourite
- Project: The Dinner Ladies
- Shortlisted in: Copywriting, Illustration, Retail
Wanderlab
- Project: Tripadvisor: Made Possible in Massachusetts
- Shortlisted in: Transport & Travel
WMH&I
- Project: Jane Grey
- Shortlisted in: Typography
Wolff Olins
- Project: Lloyds: A Next Step Forward
- Shortlisted in: Brand Strategy, Financial Services
Wonderhood Design
- Project: Soho School
- Shortlisted in: Education
What it means to be on this list
Being shortlisted for the Brand Impact Awards is an accolade in itself. Standards are unfalteringly high, and if judges feel that none of the projects submitted in a category meet the required standard, that category is cut altogether.
We have three tiers of award: Bronze, Silver and Gold. In practice, this means that all agencies on this list have achieved Bronze status at least. So congratulations – and good luck for the final reveal in a few weeks.
How are the BIAs judged?
Entries are judged on their originality, how well they serve their brief, and consistency – specifically consistent quality of idea and execution across multiple brand touchpoints.
They are also judged in context of their market sector – great branding in the Culture sector can't be compared like for like with Financial Services, just as Technology should be judged through a different lens to Fashion.
Lastly, all forms of brand expression are considered: campaigns that extend or enhance existing brands alongside full-scale rebrands and launches.
To find out more about this year’s Brand Impact Awards, plus the full list of categories, head over to the Brand Impact Awards website. Also check out the Brand Impact Awards 2024 winners.
