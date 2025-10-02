Brand Impact Awards 2025: credits

In alphabetical order by project name, here are the full credits for all of the Brand Impact Awards 2025 winners, exactly as supplied by the entrants:

A Collaboration of Ampersands

Creative Director: Jim Sutherland Designer: Ethan Brown Writing: Jim Sutherland Nick Asbury Marcus Lyon Jane Wentworth Kelvyn Laurence Smith Tony Davidson Kim Papworth Thomas Sharp Dilys Maltby Jo Graham Rebecca Sutherland Jan Casey Stuart Radford Jo Marsh Collaborators: Aidan McCarthy Richard Wentworth Craig Oldham Sonya Dyakova Mario Eskenazi Janice Bonner Mark Noad Theseus Chan Martin Lorenz Paul McNeil Dana Robertson BankerWessel Nick Asbury Tony Davidson Kim Papworth Rejane Dal Bello Bob Shankly Alice Ishiguro Tosey Christian Eves Jeremy Tankard Jamie Ellul Alex Swatridge Marcus Lyon Christopher Doyle Pablo Juncadella Seachange Jack Renwick Stuart de Rozario Domenic Lippa Thomas Sharp Richard Baird Simon Esterson Accept & Proceed Marc Spicer Simon Elliott Mario Epsley Rosey Trickett Jo Marsh Heath Pedrola Alphabetical Matt Willey Garry Blackburn Alan Dye Lyam Bewry Jane Wentworth Astrid Stravro Lucille Sutherland Jessica Sutherland Rebecca Sutherland Ben Christie Kelvyn Laurence Smith Hugh Miller Louise Sloper Ethan Brown Rob Duncan Laura Bowman Michael Johnson Sarah Boris Marina Willer / Marta Gaspar Samar Maakaroun Masayoshi Kodaira Stuart Radford

Aagrah Foods

Creative Director: Sam Lachlan Creative Director: Christian Eager Designer: Angus Meikle Designer: Hannah Gurney Photography: Anna Lachlan Retoucher: Tim Stayne Animator: Stephen Ong Artworker: Alex Man

AB InBev: TaDa Abandoned Nights

Tiffany Rolfe - Global Chair and Chief Creative Officer, Nick Pringle - Chief Creative Officer, EMEA Nick Coronges - EVP, Global Chief Tech Officer Ari Halper - ECD, Global Head of Creative Excellence Josefina Casellas - VP, Executive Creative Director SS LATAM Ignacio Jardon - Executive Creative Director Pablo Muñoz - Executive Business Development Director SS LATAM Cesar Requena - Director, Applied Intelligence & Strategy Martin Simarro - Senior Analyst Carla Palese - Director, Program Management Belen Rufail - Supervisor, Client Engagement Eloy Krioka - Group Design Director Martin Milan, Christian Arias - Associate Creative Director Luciano Díaz Dalia, Jeremías Martinez - Senior Visual Designer Alejo Sassano - Senior Copywriter Carlos Alberto Esparragoza - Senior Software Engineer Antonella Saccone - Associate Technology Director Belen Aguirre - QA Lead Enrique Fiorucci - Software Engineer, Web Platforms Patricio Testolin - Technology Lead Luis Marcelo Rodríguez - Senior Analyst Leonardo Jesus, Luanda Farinha, Pedro Coelho - Content Production & Postproduction Mariano Loboda, Alice Aguilar, Juan Manuel Valdes Piñeyro, Raphael Portella - Animation Julian Vey, Virginia Saldaño, Hernan Armocida - Editing Federico Espinosa, Alfredo Sayus, Paula Oberst, Juan Pedro Nicotra - TaDa Julián Mauricio Peña, Laura Cáceres, Jorge Sanabria - Ab InBev Tech Rodrigo Gomes, Mariana Previtale, Melanie Muenzer, Carol Uchoa, Diego Loeser - Ab InBev CRM Gabriel Roma, Alejandro Gutierrez, Rodolfo Vargas, Adriana Castellanos - Ab InBev

Accumulate

Hamish McEachern: Senior Designer Eva Bashford-Harrison: Senior Designer Wen Chen: Creative Technologist Benedetto Infantino: Senior Film Editor Adam Hingley: Senior Motion Designer Kat Forester: Senior Client Manager Nicola Bennett-Cook: Senior Client Director Yvonne Eng-Hall: Creative Director Graeme Haig: Senior Creative Director Claire Robertshaw Executive Creative Director Special Thanks to our Contributing Artists: Marice Cumber, Founder, Accumulate Nikol D, Accumulate Graduate Stuart P, Accumulate Graduate Bruno B, Accumulate Graduate Ryan W, Accumulate Graduate Sam H, Accumulate Graduate

Alta / A Human Atlas of a City of Angels

ARTIST Marcus Lyon PARTNER Getty Conservation Institute PRIMARY FUNDER John E. & Louise Bryson EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS Tom Learner Nicole Onishi Donahue PROJECT PRODUCER Camila Pastorelli IMAGE & SOUND PRODUCER Joe Briggs-Price ASSISTANT PRODUCER LA Juan Rojo VIDEOGRAPHER LA Veronica Wood CREATIVE ADVISOR Juan Devis PUBLISHER LYON DESIGN Studio Sutherl& Jim Sutherland Ethan Brown Sam Mustow Laura Bowman Rosey Trickett MAPS Laurent Brindeau Sutherl&Lyon IMAGE POST-PRODUCTION The Laundry Room Shervorn Monaghan Emmanuelle Bosse DNA ANALYSIS FamilyTreeDNA Lior Rauchberger Max Blankfeld Bennett Greenspan Goran Runfeldt Janine Cloud Jim Brewster Miguel Vilar Paul Maier SOUND PRODUCTION Rethink Audio Matt Hill Sarah Myles Dani Linder Louise Hill APP CREATION Tenacity Works James Mentz Jo Thomas Mihai Tobosaru MUSIC Brian Eno Jo Rendle Martha Gonzalez Sandino Gonzalez Yulissa Maqueos Rudy Ortega Jr. Noli G. Ortega Mark J. Villaseñor Tomiear Ortega Rabeya Sen Andrew Moor GETTY ADVISORY COMMITTEE Keishia Gu Brittany Prieto Rebecca Edwards Alvaro Marquez Rachel Rivenc Kristin Juarez Rita Cofield Richard Hicks Zachary Kaplan Maria Velez Lynette Haynes GETTY COMMUNICATIONS Alexandria Sivak Angela Escobar Cole Calhoun Lu Spriggs Sarah Hoenick Flores Yasmine Vatere EQUITY ADVISOR The Policy Gap Rodolfo Rodríguez CLIMATE IMPACT PARTNER EarthPercent Brian Eno Cathy Runciman Joel Gardner CURATORIAL COMMITTEE Catherine D. Hernandez Brilliant Corners Chon Noriega UCLA, Chicano Studies Research Center Desserin Custodio Pereyra 11:11 A Creative Collective Edgar García El Pueblo de Los Ángeles Historical Monument Jason Foster Destination Crenshaw Kren Malone Los Angeles Public Library, Central Library Mike Murase Nikkei Progressives / Little Tokyo Service Center (retired) Samantha M. Johnson Tongva Taraxat Paxaavxa Land Conservancy

AME Coffee

Creative Direction: Adomas Jazdauskas Design Direction: Justina Ciacyte Design: Gintare Razmaite Motion Design: Simas Kisielius Illustration: Austeja Zaveckaite Account Director: Gaile Buciunaite Photography: Kernius Pauliukonis

Artea

Augustinas Paukste - creative director Deimante Saulyte, Dovydas Adomaitis, Mantas Lukosevicius, Kamile Korsakaite, Dovydas Cerniauskas - designers Greta Griniute-Skripkiuniene, Sviatlana Skrashchuk - animation Dovydas Adomaitis - 3D renders Kamile Korsakaite - iconography Diana Abramaviciute - project manager Synthesis Consulting Group - strategy Lina Vysniauskaite, Arunas Kacinskas, Liudas Barkauskas - illiustrators Ogilvy Vilnius, Artea - photography and video

ATP Tour

Creative Director: Juan Sevilla Creatives: Hana Ovčina, Jordan Dunlop Design Director: Adam Hunt Senior Designer: Josh Knight Stop Motion & Art Direction Treatment: Mana 2D Animation: Jon Harris & Nikita Iziev Editor: Sofija Vujanic Strategy Director: Ned Hodge Producer: Aurelie Livera Post Producer: Jade Lamb Business Director: Abi Devine Account Director: Olli Rosicourt Account Manager: Jide Olaofe Clients: Andrew Walker, Senior Vice President, Brand & Marketing David Slade, Senior Director of Digital Strategy & Content Paul Taylor, Senior Director of Brand & Creative

Audible 1984

Alphabetical Studio: Creative Director: Tommy Taylor Creative Director: Bob Young Design Director: Laura Bowman Senior Designer: Jess Sutherland Designer: Kate Fagan Audible: Senior Director, Brand & Content Marketing Europe: Albert Hogan Creative Operations Director: Emma Sheperd Brand and Content Marketing Director: Bryony Cullen Content & Social Marketing Director: Stephanie McLernon-Davies Production: Artist: Josh Ellingson Director: James Medcraft Territory Studio Stone Dogs Forever Audio Wavemaker Kinetic Ambient Creative Special Displays

BBC Studios: Made to Make You Think

Tiffany Rolfe - Global Chair and Chief Creative Officer Bryan Gregg - SVP, Executive Creative Director Han Lin - Group Executive Design Director Chapin Clark - Executive Creative Director Katie Edmondson - Group Creative Director JP Gonzalez - Creative Director Scott Steele - Creative Director Leana Carvin - Visual Designer Ayesha Khara - Group Account Director Shakil Uddin - Director, Content Production Olivia Bosek - Senior Content Producer Jeff Skutnik - VP, Executive Production Director Sarah Phillips - Group Director, Production Yael Cesarkas - SVP, Executive Strategy Director Jesse Brihn - VP, Head of Content Production, US Lynda Blaney-Smith - Executive Director, Business Affairs Miriam Hughes - Director, Business Affairs Jazmyn Carter - Senior Manager, Business Affairs Michalis Anthis - Senior Sound Designer / Mixer Andi Lewis - Senior Producer Matej Oreskovic - Executive Producer Mark Potter - Editor / Launch Alexander Morales - Editor / Guidelines George Irizarry - Assistant Editor Ryan Hennessy - Assistant Editor Anne Lai - Head of Production Hendric Buenck - Composer Machine NY - Sound Cosmo Street Editorial - Editorial The End FX - Visual Effects Bleeding Fingers - Original Composition

Bicester Motion

Core team: Lee Hoddy, Executive Creative Director, Conran Design Group Curtis Free, Design Director, Conran Design Group Matt Hodges, Senior Designer, Conran Design Group Emily Palmer, Account Director, Conran Design Group Philip White, Brand and Marketing Director, Bicester Motion Katie Ellen, Digital Marketing and Membership Coordinator, Bicester Motion Jack Phillips, Digital Content and Membership Manager, Bicester Motion Supported by: Millie Middlebrook, Designer, Conran Design Group Amy Salter, Designer, Conran Design Group Gary Chambers, Design Director, Conran Design Group Ralph Ardill, Strategic Brand Consultant

Cambridge Innovation: Where Innovation Makes History

Strategy, narrative, brand and design: Johnson Banks

Copywriting: Michael Johnson and Nick Asbury

Cancer Research: More Research Less Cancer

Strategy, narrative, design and implementation: Johnson Banks

Carlsberg Elephant

Spencer Buck, CCO Charlie Tallis, Designer Tilly Scott, Designer Adam Montague, Designer Will Duffy, Design Director Liv Beresford-Evans, Designer Simon Thomas, Freelance Designer Steven Yendole, Freelance Designer Luke Fletcher, Visualiser Viv Cristea, Strategist Jamie Watson, Associate Strategy Director Rebecca Ward, Account Director Charlotte Scott, Account Manager Zoe Palmer-Oats, Project Manager Clients Neelanjan Chatterjee, Carlsberg Leepakshi Nagrath, Carlsberg Lesia Tarasenko, Carlsberg

Centersquare

Jones Knowles Ritchie Variable.io • Tosh Hall - Global CCO • Sara Hyman, Global CGO • Jason Little - ECD • Christopher Gonzales - Senior Program Manager • Kyle Ortman - Senior Program Manager • Becca Keith- Account Director • Scott Fogel - Group Strategy Director • David Balsamello - Creative Director • Lee Sherman - Interface Director • Corey Lewis - Senior Copywriter • Stubbs Johnston - Motion Director • Christina Janus - Design Director • John Vetter - Senior Designer • Daniel Stettner - Senior Designer • Elaine Li - Designer • Anu Manohar - Designer • Gabriel Murgueytio - Designer • Forrest Huu Ta - Designer • Claire Falloon - Creative Director - Copy • Alexandra Koktsidis- Senior Copywriter • Meg Botterill - Senior UX/UI Designer • Zoe Veness - Senior Digital Producer • Mat Brown - 3D Visualization Director • Kaitlyn Chandler - Motion Designer • Damian Atkinson - 3D Senior Visualizer & Motion Designer • Bri Heu- Strategy Director • Variable.io • Simon Walker - Typographer • Amy Maw - Global Marketing Director • Laura Lyman - Global Communications Manager • Carolyn McKeown - Marketing Manager • Alexander Meadows-Rocks - Marketing & Growth Executive

China Now Music Festival 2024

Paul Cardwell – The Laughing Saboteur Nick Wood – The Restless Saboteur Ned Image – The Ambidextrous Saboteur Charlotte Bartrop – The Smiling Saboteur

Coffee Counter Culture

Creative Director: David Thompson Design Director: Amy Cobain Designer: Becca Lee Designer: Calum Reader Illustration : Tobias Hall

Curu: Nature Loving Coffee

Creative Director: Ben Christie Creative Director: David Azurdia Account Director: Natasha Sutton Design Director: Eilidh Brosnahan Designer: John Randall Designer: Lily West Illustrator: Lily West Animator: Ben Chamberlain Renders: John Randall Strategy & Writer: Rebecca Magnus Artworker: Tim Howcroft

Dark Arts

Head of NOT W+K, Creative: Adam Rix Head of NOT W+K, Business: Anika Ramani Creative Director: Justin Hallström Designers: Ben Arfur, Robert Loeber Copywriter: Ankita Tobit Illustrators: Lilia Quinaud, Ben Arfur, Ananya Mohan, Adam Hunt, Jonathan Isaacson, Phil Rosieur, Josh Knight, Zhangzhe Peng, Alexis Ziritt

Drawn to D&AD

Jones Knowles Ritchie Studio DRAMA Tosh Hall - Global CCO Lisa Smith - Global ECD Gustavo Dao - Creative Director Julia Callaby - Senior Designer Ben Avny - Senior Designer Elyssa Yin - Designer Margarita Ianev - Form & Space Director Holly Grounds - Form & Space Designer Tom Gould - Creative Director - Motion Louise Seager - CGI Director Ella Marie - Motion Lead Chris Frost - Senior Motion Designer Nils Björkman - Midweight Motion Designer Sophie Kovalchuk - Motion Designer Lauren Hawker - Senior Program Manager - Film, Motion & CGI Christopher Sharpe - Creative Director, Copy Joe Schott - Senior Copywriter Hope Whitehead - Copywriter Lee Sherman - Interface Director Zoe Veness - Senior Digital Producer Ilario Cichella - Senior UX/UI Designer Felicity Burke - Operations Director Matt Mear - Program Director Jack Merritt - Senior Production Manager Zöe Green - Senior Creative Artworker Isabella Ellis - Strategy Director Amy Maw - Global Marketing Director Laura Lyman - Senior Global Communications Manager Alexander Meadows-Rocks - Marketing & Growth Executive Studio Drama Chris Nott - Type Director William Richardson - Creative Director Diego Aravena - Lead Type Designer Oliver Dell - Designer Frankie Guzi - Director of Business Development & Operations

Endura

Noah Ellison-Bernard, Senior Vice-President, Endura Stacey Blizzard, Global Head of Marketing, Endura Sam Naylor, Group Brand Lead, Outdoor, Pentland Brands Matt Brady, Senior Writer Sam Russell, Creative Director

Forest Carbon: In Tune with Nature

Design Bridge and Partners: Phil Dall, Executive Creative Director (SEA and India) Jonathan Brodie, Creative Director Bianca Mente, Design Director Johnson Tan, Designer Shannon Lee, Junior Designer Jessica Tan, Digital Creative Director Paola Demichelis, Senior Creative Developer Pragathi Harish, Junior Creative Developer Bernadina Pramitasari, Film & Motion Designer Tom Tytherleigh, Copywriter Ambrish Chaudhry, Chief Strategy Officer Jenny Cook, Senior Strategist Lena Lee, Strategist Danley Stone, Head of Client Leadership Priya Narwani, Client Manager Zara Duffy, Director of Growth Sixième Son: Sonic Agency Forest Carbon: Jeff Chattelier, CEO Devan Wardwell, CIO Matt Di Paolo, Consultant

Fortnum's Famous Animal Crackers

Claire Robertshaw: Executive Creative Director Natalie Hughes: Design Director Hayley Barrett: Creative Director Nathalie Bland: Senior Designer Ian Robertshaw: Senior Designer James Minta: Copywriter Lewis Son: Senior Motion Designer Adam Hingley: Senior Motion Designer Katie Roberts; Senior Client Manager Hannah Pocock: Client Manager Talitha Watson: Senior Production Project Manager Rodrigo Ortega: CGI Director Lukas Kawakami: 3D Visualiser

Heinz: Love Letters

Client: Heinz Creative Agency: Jones Knowles Ritchie Global Chief Creative Officer: Tosh Hall Group Creative Director: JB Hartford Group Creative Director: Ryan Atkinson Creative Director & Art Direction: Elena Cartasegna Design Director: Ellen Moriarty Design Director: Rachel Gidlow Design Lead: Alice Douglas Dean Senior Designer: Helena Davey Senior Designer: Phoebe Toms Senior Designer: Lucy Roberts Senior Designer: Ross Norton Senior Designer: Fenella Samways-Dalton Midweight Designer: Jess Stoddart Senior 3D Visualization: Murphy 3D Visualization: Ottavia Camposilvan 3D Visualization: Nick Little Head of Image: Stephanie Heasman Senior Retouching: Naomi Issacs Retouching: Callum Bigmore Implementation Designer: Louisa Penfold Implementation Designer: Guy Robertson Type Design: Studio Drama Foundry *[Partner] Photographer: Tara Donne * [Partner] Creative Director – Voice: Christopher Sharpe Senior Copy Lead: Kathryn Hindess Creative Director of Motion: Tom Gould Motion Designer: Tom Ryan Motion Editor: Matt Demming Group Strategy Director: Jane Steel Senior Strategist: Serena Samways-Dalton Print Production Director: Sam Broude Arvi Domee: Senior Creative Artworker Production Manager: Lisa Houlton UX / UI Designer: Randy Amoakohene Group Account Director: Emily Wisdom Account Director: Freya Spencer Head of Program Management: Felicity Burke Senior Program Manager: Sei-Mai Leung Senior Program Manager: Heidi Roberts Senior Program Manager - Motion: Lauren Hawker Program Manager: Suzanne El Shafei Digital Producer: Zoe Veness Senior Creative Producer: Maria Singh Marketing Director: Amy Maw Senior Global Communications Manager: Laura Lyman Marketing & Growth Executive: Alexander Meadows-Rocks

Hyph

Magnus Ribbeklint CMO, Hyph Orlaith Wood, Creative Director Jamie Thorp, Creative Lead SNASK, Design

Island

Creative Director / Designer: Paul Felton Creative Director / Designer: Alex Woolley Project Manager: Becky Holmes Photography: Alberto Zamaniego Signage production: Kemp Signs

Jane Grey

WMH&I Creative Director - Mark Nichols Managing Director – Daisy Benn Project Manager – Alice Pukova Creative Lead – Fiona Curran Midweight Designer – Rachel Cottrell Copywriter – Antonia Green Production Manager - Val McCrum Senior Motion Designer - Jason Budgen Motion Designer - Tabriaz Waheed Creative Partners Monogram Refinement – Oli Frape Photography – Jamie Noise Videographer - Jimmy Higgs Photographer - Derek Bremner Photographer -Dominik Kazancev Key Client Jane Grey, Owner

Kino Pavasaris

Domas Miksys - creative director Deimante Saulyte, Mantas Lukosevicius, Dovydas Adomaitis - designer Greta Griniute - animation Emilija Vasiulyte - project manager Synthesis Consulting Group - strategy Vincas Cygas - case study photographer Andrius Solominas, Tautvydas Stukas - event photographers

Laphroaig: Unphorgettable

Design Bridge and Partners Executive Creative Director: Stuart Radford Creative Partner: Adrian Burton Senior Creative Director: Graeme Haig Creative Director: Tim Noble Senior Designer: Ruby Douglass Senior Designer: Dan Cramer Executive Producer: Christine Richter Executive Producer: Jane Rattle Client Partner: Jon Sloneem Client Partner: Jemma Akister Strategy Partner: Adam Sefton Senior Client Manager: Monica Yogaretnam Photography and Retouching: Nathan Jordan Designer: Ben Warner Senior Motion Designer: Lewis Son Freelance Senior Designer: Scarlet Shillingford Freelance Senior Motion Designer: Sam Harvey Client Credits Global Brand Director: Fleur Maguet Global Marketing Manager: Belén Silva Managing Director, Scotch & Irish: Chris Richardson Additional Companies Production Company: Pulse Post production: Welcome to Love Writers: The Friends of Laphroaig

Lipting

Design Bridge and Partners Alessandro Foschini - Creative Director James Cooney - Creative Director Irina Liechti and Sarah Kavanagh - Producers Linda Rytterstig - Client Partner Mark Wood - Creative Partner Ed Mitchell - Head of Creative Transformation Chuck Studios Olaf van Green - Global Creative Director Geert Jan Timmer - Managing Partner Ellen Gaedtgens - Managing Director Niels La Croix, Jamille van Wijngaarden, Erik de Koning - Directors Michael Brooke, Tom Bakker, Tim Green - DOPs Stefano Crose - Art Director Ximena Pineda Stabler - Copywriter Anouk Schmitz - Account Manager Ellen Timmer - Producer Sensory Experiences Russell Jones - Founder, Sensory Director Dan Rowe - Creative Director Nikki French - Sound Designer Adam&EveDDB Flemming Lerche - Global Business Director Scarlett Aldridge - Account Director Mark Shanley - Executive Creative Director Sarah Carter - Communication Planning & Strategy Payton Cox, France Nguyen and Carrie Moores - Producers Product Benefit and Bubbletalk TVCs: Agile Films (Director: Jeffrey Max) Pirates TVC: Riff Raff Films (Director: David Wilson) Pepsi Lipton International April Redmond – Global Chief Marketing Officer Nipa Shah – Head of Global Marketing Kevin Evans – Senior Marketing Manager Iwona Zbierska – Head of Marketing Communications Europe Victoire Binet – Senior Marketing Director

Lloyds: A Next Step Forward

Wolff Olins Charlie Stott, Global Principal Neil Cooper, Senior Creative Director Tom Carey, Senior Creative Director Anj Joseph, Senior Strategy Director Elin Morris, Engagement Director George Adams, Creative Director Finn O’Brien, Associate Creative Director Ben Leedham, Freelance Design Lead Emily Castle, Strategy Director Sammy Page, Senior Strategist Rebecca Wood, Engagement Manager Franc Falco, Design Specialist Director Eleanor Gimbel, Freelance Account Director Millie Tyler, Senior Designer Chris Baker, Senior Designer Winston Duke, Senior Motion Designer Kellie Carey, Marketing Director Becca Peppiatt, Senior Marketing Manager Carolyn McKeown, Marketing Manager Georgia Hamberger, Marketing Executive External partners Sophie Green Marco Palmieri Oliver Bussell Clare Brash Richard Coldicott Jordon Cheung Matt Gilbert Kintzing Yatta Grilli Type Monolith Sparkview

London Soundtrack Festival

Baxter & Bailey team members Creative Director - Matt Baxter Design leads - Shaheena Pooloo, Sammy Harpin, Rory Brady Digital leads - Dan Howard, Steve Honeyman Motion lead - Richard Coldicott London Soundtrack Festival team members Tommy Pearson - Founder and Artistic Director Svitlana Gunning - President Nicki Perrett - Marketing Director

LSO 25/26: Waves of Emotion

Susie McGowan – Senior Designer Dan Cramer – Senior Designer Ben Infantino – Senior Film Editor Adam Hingley – Senior Motion Designer Stuart Radford – Executive Creative Director Kath Tudball – Senior Creative Director Suzanne Neal- Client Partner Darcey Booth – Senior Client Manager Lindsay Bott – Senior Client Manager Lewis Lewellyn - Print Manager Ari Weinkle – CGI Artist (Freelance)

Masshole Light Lager

Executive Creative Director: Bill Girouard Creative Director: Josh Tetrault Creative Director: Joe Beutel Lead Art Director: Alex Vorrilas Lead Copywriter: Mike McGuinness Sr. Creative Project Manager: Heather Kerr Lead Producer: Vicki Shaughnessey

Mo Museum

Creative Direction: Adomas Jazdauskas Design Direction: Justina Ciacyte Design: Justina Ciacyte, Simas Kisielius, Elonas Kvietkus, Mindaugas Dudenas Motion Design: Simas Kisielius Creative Coding: Mindaugas Dudenas Illustration: Artiom Brancel, Aiste Papartyte Project Management: Gaile Buciunaite Photography: Audrius Solominas, Robertas Daskevicius, Norbert Tukaj

Moncler: City of Genius

Tiffany Rolfe - Global Chair and Chief Creative Officer Elana Matulic - Programme Manager Sophia Foroudastan - Strategy Director Johnny Cole - Senior Experience Designer Gianpaolo Tucci - Experience Design Director Isaac Greene - Senior Experience Designer Ville Vainio - 3D Artist Hakan Sezer - Design Director Sandra Autukaite - Senior Visual Designer Sofia Vienny - Senior Analyst Alan Chu - Senior Visual Designer Christopher Hay - Associate Creative Director Debora Soares - Senior Visual Designer Joseph Fraquelli - Senior Visual Designer Ray Phan - Senior Visual Designer Kyle Wheeler - Group Creative Director Robert Northam - VP, Executive Creative Director Flavio Montiel - Creative Director Mario Cesar - Design Director Aaron Amor - Senior Motion Designer Heather Hardy - Group Production Director Juliette Arnaud - Senior Producer Victoria Smith - Executive Producer Eddie Vlagea - Technology Lead Joe Chung - Senior Creative Technologist Kai Tier - VP, Executive Creative Technologist Kevin Geruldsen - Technology Lead, QA Steny Salim - QA Engineer Zanuarestu Ramadhani - Software Engineer Ted Wallace-Williams - Associate Creative Technology Director WeSayHi - Creative Partner

Mozilla: Reclaim the Internet

Jones Knowles Ritchie Studio Drama Jones Knowles Ritchie Tosh Hall: Global CCO Sara Hyman: CGO Lisa Smith: Global ECD Melanie McShane: Executive Strategy Director Michelle Bekas: Group Business Director Scott Fogel: Group Strategy Director Sam Laubach: Senior Strategist Jay Hussain: Creative Director Luke Thompson: Creative Director Luke Bampton: Design Lead Chris Stevens: Design Lead Ben Avny: Senior Designer Julia Callaby: Senior Designer Ollie Pearson: Senior Designer Christian Dexter: Designer Claire Falloon: Creative Director, Copy Joe Schott: Senior Copywriter Lee Sherman: Interface Director Zoe Veness: Senior Digital Producer Justas Bendaravicius: UX/UI Designer Randy Amoakohene: UX/UI Designer Ilario Cichella: Senior UX/UI Designer Meg Botterill: Senior UX/UI Designer Stubbs Johnston: Motion Director Louise Seager: CGI Director Ella Marie: Lead Motion Designer Griffin Keller: Senior Motion Designer Isaac Riches: 3D Motion Designer Tom Ryan: Motion Designer Han Bailey: CGI Designer Jack Merritt: Senior Production Manager Arvi Domee: Senior Creative Artworker Taylor Kelly: Account Director Felicity Burke: Head of Program Management William Carlisle: Senior Program Manager Amy Anstee: Program Manager Laura Rodriguez: Program Manager Amy Maw: Global Marketing Director Laura Lyman: Senior Global Communications Manager Alexander Meadows-Rocks: Marketing & Growth Executive Studio DRAMA Chris Nott: Type Director Will Richardson: Creative Director Hilary Lovell: Client Director Florian Runge: Type Designer Fred Wiltshire: Type Designer Tom Baber: Type Designer Igino Marini: Spacing and Kerning Mozilla Amy Bebbington: Senior Director, Global Brand Lindsey Lionheart O’Brien: Chief Marketing Officer Jodie Gatlin: Senior Design Lead, Global Brand Danielle Elliott-Williams: Senior Brand Lead, Global Brand Rob Antley: Senior Copywriter, Global Brand Jessica Chamberlain: Senior Visual Designer, Global Brand Mary O'Regan: Senior Brand Manager, Global Brand Ryan Hicks: Senior Brand Designer, Global Brand Meghan Armstrong: Senior Brand Designer, Global Brand Emily Headden: Program Manager, Global Brand Ashley Kasten: Creative Producer, Global Brand

MTTR

Client: MTTR Creative Directors & Founders: Bob Shankly Jim Sutherland Designers: Ethan Brown Rosey Trickett Photographers: Rosey Trickett John Ross Writers: Bob Shankly Dan Burgess

Raise the Roof

Chris Bounds - Creative Partner Hannah Rea - Client Partner Niall Kerry - Creative Director Sophie Kitchen - Strategy Director Ian Froome - Design Director Hattie Evans - Mid-Weight Designer Rosie Guy - Senior Digital Designer Leo Field - Lettering Artist

reMarkable Paper Pro

Not supplied

Robinhood: Future Trading

Not supplied

Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh

Strategy: Winster Marsh Brand, design and implementation: Johnson Banks Typeface: Tipografies

Saudia Airlines

Credits / Michele Arnese: Founder & CEO, Chief Creative Officer Alessandra Acquafredda – Client Lead Vangel Vlashki – Senior Client Manager Reiner Erlings – Managing Director Jeffrey Berman – Senior Creative Lead Al Miseri – Production Director Alexander Simmance – Music Director Daniele Pellegrini – Senior Music Producer Nathan Miller – Senior Producer, Composer, Sound Designer & Engineer Helge Ebinger – Music Composer Nick D’Amico – Music Producer and Engineer Niki Gkonou – Audio Engineer Client / Waseem Massis – Marketing Advisor Essam Akhonbay – VP Marketing Shukri A. Aljudaibi – GM Brand & Marketing Communications

SCADstory Atlanta

BRC Imagination Arts Black Wolf Productions Clearwing Systems Integration dandelion + burdock, LLC digiLED (HK) Ltd. EarsUp Sound Design Emery & Associates Entech Innovative Erik Desiderio Music Eyebolls ltd. Henchmen id3 Group Michail by Michail Sykianakis NYXdesign Rosebrand Stimulant TechMDinc X-Laser Savannah College of Art and Design Paula Wallace, SCAD President Kari Herrin, SCAD Senior VP for Brand Experience Harrison Key, SCAD Executive Dean Photography by Jonathan Humphrey

Screened by The Chase

Agency: The Chase Creative Consultants Creative Director: Claire Parker Illustrators: Amir Patel. Anas Housseini. Billy Ward. David Barraclough. Ellie Gray. Gary Whitworth. Josh Turner. Louis Murphy-Hancock. Matthew Evans. Nilesh Kawale.

Soho School

Design Studio: Wonderhood Design Co-Founder and Head of Design: Simon Elvins Co-Founder and Creative & Design Operations Director: Roy Barker Creative Project Manager: Lara Masojada Senior Designer: Kat Wozniack Designer: Saskia Vokes, Łucja Wróblewska, Yulu Chen Motion Designer: Tom Pounder Creative Developer: Rob Peart, Testbed Senior Strategist: Jessica Lovell Creative Agency: Wonderhood Studios Creative Teams: Jennifer Ashton & Oliver Short / Tad Buxton & India Penny Chief Creative Officer: Aidan McClure

Solflare

Filip Dragoslavic Vidor Gencel Srdan Laterza Damjan Markovic Katarina Stepanović Dean Ljubicic Goran Miko Sven Rastovac Charlie McKay - Photography Bornfight Studio - Website build

Sonocea

Strategic Lead Alex Myers - Founder & CEO, Manifest Strategy Lee Benecke - Strategist, Manifest Design Lead Martin Farrar-Smith - Chief Design Officer, Manifest Clients Dr Stephen Porges - Co-Founder, Sonocea Anthony Gorry - Co-Founder & CEO, Sonocea Sarah Underwood - Co-Founder & COO, Sonocea

Squarespace: Jeff Koons

Not supplied

Streamtime

NB Team Nick Finney - Creative Director Lucy Davies - Brand Strategist Cleber de Campos - Design Director Alice Rea - Designer James Mir - Junior Designer Sophie Knowles - Client Director Rhiannon Hayes-Drury - Client Manager External Collaborators Koysor Abdul - Webflow Builder Izzi Hayes - Copywriter Streamtime Team Andy Wright - CEO Sarah Nguyen - Head of Brand & Product Isobel Baker - Product Design Brooke Wallington - Customer Success Rio Blake - Marketing

Tanqueray 10 x Alessi

Agency team: Yvonne Eng-Hall, Creative Director Cameron Knott, Design Director Sara Kalen, Senior Designer Eve Wallis, Designer Will Meighan, Senior Motion Designer Daisy Stickland, Client Director Chloe Hibbert, Client Business Director Alessandro Foschini, Motion Creative Director Rodrigo Ortega, CGI Director Nathan Jordan, Senior Creative Retoucher Jacklyn Munck, Senior Designer Nat Bland, Senior Designer Talitha Watson, Senior Production Project Manager David Clabon, Production Director Client team: David Marchant – Design Lead Nitesh Chhapru – Global Brand Director Sally Smallman – Tanqueray Global Brand Director Ama Guglielmino-Brady - Global Head of Digital Content and Media

The Dinner Ladies

Client - The Dinner Ladies Studio - Universal Favourite Creative Director - Ali Ozden Executive Creative Director - Dari Israelstam Designer - Jack Forrest Client Services Director - Laura Brown Brand writer - Cat Wall Illustrator - Jake Foreman Photographer - Alana Dimou Prop & Food Stylist - Jerrie-Joy Redman-Lloyd Videographer / DOP - Hugh O'Brien Producer - Michaela Le Hair & Make up artist - Gavin Anesbury Wardrobe stylist - Oriana De Luca

The Foxes Club

Creative Director: Graeme Cook Strategy Director: Steve Owen Design Director: Adam Cale Designer: Laura Hiscock Designer: Sheri Dykes Portrait photography: Emma Tunbridge Videography: George Hopkins Animation: James Dunlevey Website: Mud

The New Forest

Copywriting: Laura Williams Illustration: Lauren Marina

The New York Historical

Lippincott Design: Brendán Murphy Lizzie Harris Chet Purtilar Victor Rijo Devin Sager Chen Longo Travis DeShong Amal Baidas Lippincott Strategy: Eric Tsytsylin The New York Historical: Louise Mirrer Agnes Hsu-Tang Ken Weine Valerie Paley Wendy Ikemoto Kerrie Mitchell Brienna Flewelling Seth Newcom Kira Hwang

The Quietus

Brand strategy, creative direction, design and UX: 11:11 Studio (Daniel Hall, [Your Partner’s Name], Danny Blackman) Client: The Quietus – Luke Turner, John Doran and Simon Harper (co-founders and stakeholders) Additional client-side consultants: Mark Headley and Neal McCleave Brand illustration: Redrawn and reimagined from 16th-century public domain manuscripts Typography: Calendas Plus (Atipo Foundry), Adobe Garamond Merchandise collaboration: 1 of 100 (apparel production and distribution)

The Southbank Centre

NB Team: Nick Finney - Creative Director Lucy Davies - Brand Strategist Reuben Alghali - Senior Designer James Mir - Junior Motion Designer Sophie Knowles - Client Director Divyaa Kohli - Junior Client Manager External Collaborators: Hope Lowe - Copywriter Southbank Centre Team: Tara Marshall-Tierney - Membership Manager Marc Atkinson - Head of Design & Brand Claire Clutterbuck - Head of Audience Insight & Engagement Southbank Centre Editorial Team

Throwaway

Client: Errror Creative Director: Tony Davidson | Errror Kim Papworth | Errror Jim Sutherland | Studio Sutherl& Photographer / Artist: Tony Davidson Designer: Ethan Brown

Tripadvisor: Made Possible in Massachusetts

Video Production Company: Anthrocene Entertainment Sweepstakes Administration: CFA Promo

TrueTribe: Better Work Wellbeing

Joe Lovelock (Creative Partner, GoodLove) Adi Goodsell (Strategy Partner, GoodLove) Naph Torrance (Strategy Director, GoodLove) Steph McDermott (Creative Design Lead, GoodLove) Nicholas Panayi (Product Design Lead, GoodLove) Tiffany Beucher (Illustrator, Freelance) Mayke Nagtegaal (CEO, TrueTribe) Sam Wierema (CTO, TrueTribe)

Ultraderp

Creative Director: Rob Duncan Design Director: Lyam Bewry

USwitch: We Put U First

Not supplied

W+K London

Head of NOT W+K, Creative: Adam Rix Head of NOT W+K, Business: Anika Ramani Design Director: Alex Thursby-Pelham Designers: Ben Arfur, Adam Hunt Copywriter: Ankita Tobit Motion Design: Jon Harris Collaborators: Bazanetti – Jeweler Reya Ahmed – Designer and Illustrator Alan Kitching – Letterpress Artist Dan Moreno – Tattoo Artist Luminor Sign – Traditional Signwriter Forever Curious – Local Primary School (class of 10yr olds) Magic Sign – Print Shop Yasar Halim – Bakery Slidercuts – Barbers

We Are Warriors: Take the Crown

Tiffany Rolfe - Global Chair and Chief Creative Officer Nooky Corey Webster - Founder and Creative Director Ben Miles - Co Founder WAW, Chief Design Officer, APAC Henry Cook - Creative Director Louis Johanson - Design Director Ryan Winter - Senior Visual Designer Leila Khoshoie - Senior Copywriter Mac Archibald - Motion Design Kyle Belcher - Executive Content Producer Alexandra Redd - Senior Video Editor Michael Titshall - CEO, APAC Kate Neill - Director of Marketing & Communications, APAC Jane Duru - Associate Creative Director Alex Morris - Senior Copywriter Sebasitan Leat - Senior Producer Pavel Gill - Photographer Nooky Corey Webster - Program Curator, First Nations Beau James - Director, First Nations Dai Le - Program Curator, Festivals & Major Events Skye Kunstelj - Festivals & Major Events Manager, Festivals & Major Events Michelle Lollo - Head of Communications, Communications Erin Finn - Communications Manager, Communications Estella Tran - Marketing Associate, Communications Carrie Feng - Performance Media Coordinator, Communications

Wesmo!

Client : West Japan Railway Company Production : Seitaro design Agency : West Japan Marketing Communications Inc. Creative Director + Art Director : Seitaro Yamazaki Creative Director + Copy Writer : Shinpei Matsumoto Art Director + Designer : Kazuki Torii + Shunsuke Mochiki Designer : Haruka Asano Director : Megumi Shoji Movie Producer: Megumu Sato Movie Planner : Iona Takahashi Movie Director : Kei Yoshimoto + Tomokazu Saito

Yahoo! The YEP

Jones Knowles Ritchie Antfood Tosh Hall- Global Chief Creative Officer Sara Hyman- Global Chief Growth Officer Jason Little - Executive Creative Director David Balsamello - Creative Director Kyle Ortman - Senior Program Manager Becca Keith - Account Director Alex Holcombe - Executive Business Director Anu Manohar - Designer Elaine Li - Designer Daniel Rocha - Senior Designer Olivia King - Senior Designer Julia Aguilar - Senior Designer Melanie McShane - Executive Strategy Director Naeiri Zargarian - Strategy Director Claire Fallon - Copy Creative Director Joe Schott - Senior Copywriter Stubbs Johnston - Motion Design Director Griffin Keller - Senior Motion Designer Kaitlyn Chandler - Motion Designer Isaac Riches - Motion Designer Ryan Atkinson - Group Creative Director Thais Mazelli - Senior Designer Ben Avny - Senior Designer Evan Kultangwatana - Motion Editor Peter Harp - Motion Designer Carlos Foxworthy - Motion Designer Till Lauer - Illustrator Nathan Walker - Illustrator Marco Palmeiro – Illustrator Amy Maw -Global Marketing Director Laura Lyman – Global Communications Manager Alexander Meadows-Rocks – Marketing & Growth Executive Antfood, The Creative Audio Studio - Sonic

Yoloh

Karl Wills, Creative Director Martin Fresle, Associate Creative Director Nick Carson, Brand Writer Victoria Stuart, Account Director Emma Hopton, Senior Strategist Jack Goozee, Mid-weight Designer Curt Postill, Freelance Designer Barthelemey Delorge, Freelance Designer Jamie Quantrill, Designer Toby Roberts, Design Director Liv Beresford-Evans, Designer Client Manish Bhatt, CMO

If anything is missing or needs correcting, please email bia@futurenet.com