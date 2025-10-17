Brand Impact Awards 2025: the 20 top-performing agencies since the BIAs began

Following the results of the Brand Impact Awards 2025, we have updated our list of the best performing agencies in the awards so far. This list contains the branding studios that the awards have recognised as the best in the world.



This year, there has been a fair bit of movement, particularly in the top 10 of the list. Below we've outlined who's moved up and down the top 20. For more details on what's changed, you can read last year's list of the top performing agencies in the BIAs (2024).



How does it work? We award five points for a Best of Show, three points for a Gold Award (formerly Winner) or Social Impact Award, and one point for a Silver Award (formerly Highly Commended). Bronze Awards are not counted as these did not exist pre-2020. If two agencies are tied on points, the one with the most higher-tier awards takes precedence.

So without further ado, here are our best-performing agencies at the BIAs...

Top 20 at a glance

These are the Top 20 agencies after 12 years of the Brand Impact Awards, taking into account the latest 2025 BIA results.

1. The Partners ⬅️ NO CHANGE

2. Johnson Banks ⬅️ NO CHANGE

3. Superunion ⬅️ NO CHANGE

4. R/GA ⬅️ NO CHANGE

5. NB Studio ⬅️ NO CHANGE

6. Design Bridge and Partners ⬆️ 5

7. Jones Knowles Ritchie ⬆️ 12

8. ManvsMachine ⬇️ 1

9. Studio Sutherl& ⬆️ 3

10. Jack Renwick Studio ⬇️ 3

11. Turner Duckworth ⬇️ 3

12. Hat-trick ⬇️ 3

13. Magpie Studio ⬇️ 3

14. COLLINS ⬇️ 1

15. Purpose ⬇️ 1

=16. For The People ⬇️ 1

=16. Taxi Studio ⬇️ 1

18. Thomas Sharp ⬇️ 1

19. Uncommon Creative Studio ⬇️ 1

20. Rose ⬇️ 1

Top 20 full details

01. The Partners

The Partners' campaign for London Symphony Orchestra won big in 2017 (Image credit: London Symphony Orchestra)

Best of Show: x2 (2015, 2017)

x2 (2015, 2017) Gold: x10 (2015, 2016, 2017)

x10 (2015, 2016, 2017) Silver: x9 (2015, 2016, 2017)

x9 (2015, 2016, 2017) TOTAL: 49 POINTS

The Partners (which became Superunion, and then Design Bridge and Partners) has won the most trophies over the years. It won Best of Show in 2015 for its work on Tusk Conservation Awards and again in 2017 for its London Symphony Orchestra campaign. When The Partners became Superunion in 2018, the gongs didn't stop, as we'll see below...

02. Johnson Banks

Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh won a Silver in 2025 (Image credit: Johnson Banks)

Best of Show: x2 (2015, 2016)

x2 (2015, 2016) Gold: x9 (2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2020)

x9 (2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2020) Silver: x8 (2015, 2017, 2020, 2023, 2024, 2025)

x8 (2015, 2017, 2020, 2023, 2024, 2025) TOTAL: 45 POINTS

Johnson Banks has won 17 Gold and Silver BIA trophies, plus two Best of Shows. Its work for Unicef won the triple crown of Gold in Not-for-Profit, the Social Impact Award, and the Best of Show in 2015. The next year, Dear World, Yours Cambridge won big with a Gold in Education plus the Best of Show. The studio picked up its latest two Silvers in 2025 with its Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh and Cambridge Innovation: Where Innovation Makes History projects.

03. Superunion

This project for BBC Two won Best of Show in 2019 (Image credit: Superunion)

Best of Show: x2 (2018, 2019)

x2 (2018, 2019) Gold: x8 (2018, 2019, 2022)

x8 (2018, 2019, 2022) Silver: x7 (2018, 2019, 2021, 2022)

x7 (2018, 2019, 2021, 2022) TOTAL: 41 POINTS

Superunion (now Design Bridge and Partners) is third on our list, with 17 trophies. In 2018, it was awarded Best of Show for Elliptic and in 2019, it was its work with BBC Two that bagged the agency its second Best of Show.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

04. R/GA

We Are Warriors: Take the Crown won two Silvers in 2025 as well as the Social Impact Award (Image credit: R/GA)

Gold: x8 (2014, 2015, 2024)

x8 (2014, 2015, 2024) Silver: x10 (2014, 2015, 2024, 2025)

x10 (2014, 2015, 2024, 2025) TOTAL: 37 POINTS

R/GA stormed the early years of the Brand Impact Awards, racking up seven Gold trophies in just two years. That includes a Gold in the Publishing category, plus the Collaboration Award, for The Feed by Getty Images in 2014.

Of the agency's three Golds in 2015, one was for Google (Google World Cup), and two were for Beats By Dre – including The Game Before The Game, feat. Neymar.

After a nine-year hiatus, we were delighted to welcome R/GA back to the BIAs in 2024, adding one more Gold to the tally with Google – Circle to Search, plus another Silver, also for Google, for the agency's Android rebrand.

And this year, we saw R/GA take home seven Silver awards, for projects including BBC Studios: Made to Make You Think and Moncler: City of Genius. We Are Warriors: Take the Crown bagged two Silvers and won the Social Impact Award.

05. NB Studio

The Kraken Rum won Gold in 2021 (Image credit: NB Studio)

Gold: x7 (2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021)

x7 (2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021) Silver: x7 (2017, 2018, 2019, 2023, 2024, 2025)

x7 (2017, 2018, 2019, 2023, 2024, 2025) TOTAL: 28 POINTS

NB Studio has won a total of 14 Gold and Silver BIAs over the past decade, starting with Gold awards for Almeida Theatre and Zhuck back in 2015. The studio received a Silver for its work for Vineyard Theatre in 2023, and its most recent Gold in 2021 for The Kraken Rum.

In 2024, NB Studio racked up some more points with two more Silvers: Philharmonie Luxembourg and the Legendary Survivor Series, another project for The Kraken.

This year, NB Studio won a Silver for its work on The Southbank Centre.

06. Design Bridge and Partners

Forest Carbon: In Tune with Nature won two Golds in 2025 (Image credit: Design Bridge and Partners)

Gold: x5 (2023, 2024, 2025)

x5 (2023, 2024, 2025) Silver: x14 (2023, 2024, 2025)

x14 (2023, 2024, 2025) TOTAL: 28 POINTS

Design Bridge and Partners launched in 2023, and wasted no time gathering trophies. In its maiden year (although predecessors The Partners and Superunion, in first and third place, are clearly no strangers to the BIAs) the freshly-formed agency won two Golds for Eurovision and Aston Martin, plus three Silvers for Aston Martin, and three more for Taikoo Li, Thredd and The Land of Warriors.

The trophies didn't stop coming in 2024, with one more Gold to add to the tally for its rebrand of Pastiglie Leone, plus three more Silver trophies – jumping the agency several places up the rankings.

And this year, Design Bridge and Partners won two Golds for Forest Carbon: In Tune with Nature as well as four Silvers.

It's worth noting that, were we to consolidate the trophy total with The Partners and Superunion – as well as taking into account BIA trophies won by other pre-merger agencies, such as Lambie-Nairn and Design Bridge – then Design Bridge & Partners would easily take first place on this list. However we have treated them as separate entities as that was how the winning work was created, submitted and awarded.

07. Jones Knowles Ritchie

Centersquare won Best of Show in 2025 (Image credit: Jones Knowles Ritchie)

Best of Show: x2 (2024, 2025)

x2 (2024, 2025) Gold: x4 (2024, 2025)

x4 (2024, 2025) Silver: x5 (2023, 2025)

x5 (2023, 2025) TOTAL : 27 POINTS

Jones Knowles Ritchie had a successful maiden year at the BIAs in 2023, picking up two Silver Awards for its rebrands of Stella Artois and M&Ms.

JKR took it to the next level in 2024: its RSPCA rebrand picked up a Gold Award and the Best of Show (Identity), rocketing the agency into our Top 20 after just two years.

This year, it's climbed the ranks quite dramatically, after taking home three Golds (two in collaboration with Studio DRAMA) and three Silvers, as well as the coveted Best of Show prize.

08. ManvsMachine

Samsung Micro Miracles took Best of Show (campaign) in 2024 (Image credit: ManvsMachine)

Best of Show: x1 (2024)

x1 (2024) Gold: x4 (2021, 2023, 2024)

x4 (2021, 2023, 2024) Silver: x8 (2022, 2023, 2024, 2025)

x8 (2022, 2023, 2024, 2025) TOTAL: 25 POINTS

ManvsMachine has won 13 BIAs in five years. In 2023, its campaign for Squarespace – Make the Next, won two Golds in the Technology & Telecoms and Motion categories. It also won two Silvers for its campaign for Reese's and its work for Meta Quest Pro.

MvsM's won big at the BIAs 2024, with a Gold and Best of Show for its Samsung Micro Miracles campaign, and one more Silver for LIFFFE/FFFORMS, created for OFFF Festival.

This year, it won two Silvers for its work on USwitch: We Put U First and Robinhood: Future Trading.

09. Studio Sutherl&

Alta / A Human Atlas of a City of Angels by Studio Sutherl& LYON won Gold in 2025 (Image credit: Studio Sutherl& LYON)

Gold: x3 (2020, 2021, 2025)

x3 (2020, 2021, 2025) Silver: x12 (2020, 2021, 2023, 2024, 2025)

x12 (2020, 2021, 2023, 2024, 2025) TOTAL: 21 POINTS

Studio Sutherl& has won three Gold trophies and 12 Silver since 2020. It won Gold for Pencil Box in 2021 – in the Self Branding category – and the same project won Silver in the Illustration category. In 2023, Studio Sutherl& won three Silvers for The Running Towards, in collaboration with Thomas Sharp; plus two Silvers for Snap!Gammon and another for De.Coded.

It was a similar success story in 2024, with three more Silver trophies, including another Thomas Sharp collaboration for Politico.

At the BIAs 2025, Studio Sutherl& LYON won Gold for Alta / A Human Atlas of a City of Angels and Studio Sutherl& won a Silver for MTTR.

10. Jack Renwick Studio

Veg NI won Best of Show in 2023 (Image credit: Jack Renwick Studio)

Best of Show: x1 (2023)

x1 (2023) Gold: x4 (2014, 2017, 2023)

x4 (2014, 2017, 2023) Silver: x3 (2014, 2018, 2020)

x3 (2014, 2018, 2020) TOTAL: 20 POINTS

Jack Renwick Studio won big in 2023, with its double-Gold and Best of Show wins for Veg NI. It has taken home two other Gold Awards over the years, both in the Property category – for The Orchard back in 2014, and Carpenters Wharf in 2017.

Set up by the eponymous Jack – a former creative director at The Partners – in 2012, this small but mighty studio really shone at the 2023 awards, shortly before she took on the D&AD Presidency.

11. Turner Duckworth

Tres Generaciones won Gold in Wine, Beer & Spirits in 2021 (Image credit: Turner Duckworth)

Gold: x4 (2016, 2019, 2021)

x4 (2016, 2019, 2021) Silver: x8 (2014, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2023, 2024)

x8 (2014, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2023, 2024) TOTAL: 20 POINTS

Turner Duckworth has won 12 Gold and Silver Brand Impact Awards since its debut in 2014. The agency's most recent Gold-winning project was Tres Generaciones in 2021, and in 2023 it bagged a Silver for its Sprite rebrand. Amongst several Bronzes, one more Silver in 2024 bumped up TD's points tally.

12. hat-trick design

Centre Point London was hat-trick's last Gold in 2018 (Image credit: hat-trick design)

Gold: x4 (2014, 2018)

x4 (2014, 2018) Silver: x7 (2014, 2015, 2019)

x7 (2014, 2015, 2019) TOTAL: 19 POINTS

Helmed by co-founders Jim Sutherland and Gareth Howat, hat-trick design cleaned up at the inaugural BIAs in 2014, taking home three Gold and three Silver Awards – including Social Impact for Action on Hearing Loss.

Sutherland left the studio later that year, going on to found Studio Sutherl& (which also makes the list). hat-trick went on to pick up three more awards between 2015–2019; its most recent Gold was Centre Point London in 2018, a long-running project that Sutherland initiated while still at the studio.

13. Magpie Studio

Seed Library won Best of Show in 2022 (Image credit: Magpie Studio)

Best of Show: x1 (2022)

x1 (2022) Gold: x2 (2020, 2022)

x2 (2020, 2022) Silver: x7 (2021, 2022, 2023, 2024)

x7 (2021, 2022, 2023, 2024) TOTAL: 18 POINTS

Magpie Studio won the Best of Show in 2022 with its work for Seed Library, which also bagged a Gold award in Bars & Restaurants. The following year, its identities for Woven and SleepyTV won Silver awards.

Magpie has received a total of 9 Gold and Silver trophies since its debut in 2020, adding two more Silvers to the tally in 2024 for January Blues and Bonta.

14. COLLINS

San Francisco Symphony won Best of Show in 2021 (Image credit: COLLINS)

Best of Show: x1 (2021)

x1 (2021) Gold: x3 (2021)

x3 (2021) Silver: x2 (2020, 2022)

x2 (2020, 2022) TOTAL: 16 POINTS

COLLINS collected an impressive haul of trophies in just three years. Its standout Best of Show win was for San Francisco Symphony in 2021, which also won two Golds in the Typography and Culture categories.

With no entries in recent years, the studio has slipped a few places down the list but remains firmly in the BIA hall of fame.

15. Purpose

Society for Experimental Biology was Purpose's last Gold in 2016 (Image credit: Purpose)

Gold: x4 (2014, 2015, 2016)

x4 (2014, 2015, 2016) Silver: x1 (2014)

x1 (2014) TOTAL: 13 POINTS

Purpose was a regular fixture on stage in the early years of the BIAs, picking up at least one Gold every year in 2014, 2015 and 2016. The studio has since closed its doors, but its legacy endures. Its most recent Gold Awards were for Society for Experimental Biology and Birmingham Hippodrome.

=16. For The People

This work for Tech Central won Gold in the Public Sector category in 2022 (Image credit: For The People)

Gold: x3 (2021, 2022)

x3 (2021, 2022) Silver: x4 (2021, 2022, 2023)

x4 (2021, 2022, 2023) TOTAL: 13 POINTS

With three Golds and four Silvers, For The People is tied on points with Purpose – but the other agency's higher Gold tally nudges it in front. FTP's most recent Gold-winning project was Tech Central in 2022, and the following year, it won two Silvers for Mux and NSW Government.

With no entries in 2024 or 2025, For The People remains on 13 points.

=16. Taxi Studio

Creative Discomforts won Gold in 2019 (Image credit: Taxi-Studio)

Gold: x3 (2017, 2019)

x3 (2017, 2019) Silver: x4 (2017, 2019, 2023)

x4 (2017, 2019, 2023) TOTAL: 13 POINTS

Taxi Studio has also won three Golds and four Silvers, so shares 16th place with For The People. Its most recent Gold was in 2019, in the Self-Branding category with Creative Discomforts. In 2023, it won a Silver for Byron, in collaboration with Reed Words, plus a Silver for Carlsberg & LFC – Walking Together.

Taxi picked up two Bronze trophies in 2024 and 2025, but remains on 13 points as only Gold and Silver wins count towards the overall tally here.

18. Thomas Sharp

All Watched Over, in collaboration with Accept & Proceed, won two Gold Awards and was shortlisted for Best of Show (Image credit: Tom Sharp)

Gold: x3 (2020)

x3 (2020) Silver: x3 (2020, 2024)

x3 (2020, 2024) TOTAL: 12 POINTS

Savvy collaborator Thomas Sharp has clocked up 12 points at the BIAs through a series of projects produced in partnership with Accept & Proceed (two Golds in 2020) and Studio Sutherl& (Gold in 2020, Silver in 2024), plus another Silver in 2020 for his Research campaign for the British Library.

19. Uncommon Creative Studio

Britain Get Talking won Best of Show in 2020 (Image credit: Uncommon Creative Studio)

Best of Show: x1 (2020)

x1 (2020) Gold: x2 (2020)

x2 (2020) TOTAL: 11 POINTS

Uncommon had a storming year in 2020, picking up Gold for the Guardian's Hope Is Power campaign, and the Social Impact Award for Britain Get Talking for ITV – which went on to win the overall Best of Show.

With no further entries since then, Uncommon remains on 11 points.

20. Rose

Art on the Underground: Labyrinth by Mark Wallinger won Best of Show in 2014

Best of Show: x1 (2014)

x1 (2014) Gold: x1 (2014)

x1 (2014) Silver: x2 (2023, 2024)

x2 (2023, 2024) TOTAL: 10 POINTS

Rose has the special honour of winning the inaugural Best of Show at the Brand Impact Awards back in 2014, with its campaign Art on the Underground: Labyrinth by Mark Wallinger.

Almost a decade later in 2023, the studio added a Silver to the tally for its Royal Parks identity, adding another Silver in 2024 for the Royal Parks Half. That brings its total to 10 points.

Read the full list of Brand Impact Awards 2025 winners.