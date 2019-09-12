Brand Impact Awards 2019: the winners revealed

The winners of the Brand Impact Awards 2019 – Computer Arts' annual celebration of the very best branding from around the world – were revealed last night at the Ham Yard Hotel, Soho, London.

As ever, the bar was set high by the discerning judging panel, who whittled down a record number of almost 200 entries – leaving 55 projects by 27 different agencies. The Brand Impact Awards are judged on the following criteria: a compelling, appropriate idea; beautiful, consistent execution; and work that stands head and shoulders above its market sector.

Read on to find out more about the 14 wins of the night (covering 11 projects), and then check out the highly commended projects.

And be sure to check out all the shortlisted entries on the next page!

Best of Show: BBC Two by Superunion

BBC Two by Superunion (Image credit: Superunion)

Agency: Superunion

Winner: Best of Show

Winner: Collaboration

Winner: Culture, Entertainment

Shortlisted: Public Sector

Best of Show is the highest accolade at the Brand Impact Awards, picked by the judging panel from a shortlist of three category winners. And, for a second year running, Superunion bagged the ultimate trophy.

Winning projects

Brand Impact Awards 2019: Winners

The following 11 projects all received at least one winning trophy at the Brand Impact Awards 2019...

01. Petit Pli by NB Studio

Petit Pli by NB Studio (Image credit: NB-Studio)

Agency: NB Studio

Winner: Fashion

Shortlisted: Social Impact

02. Anna by NB Studio

Anna by NB Studio (Image credit: NB-Studio)

Agency: NB Studio

Winner: Financial Services

03. No Fuss Fundraising by Bond & Coyne

No Fuss Fundraising by Bond & Coyne (Image credit: Bond-&-Coyne)

04. Equal Justice Initiative by Turner Duckworth

Equal Justice Initiative by Turner Duckworth (Image credit: Turner-Duckworth)

Agency: Turner Duckworth

Winner: Social Impact Award

Winner: Not-for-Profit

05. Trademark.com by Texture

Trademark.com by Texture (Image credit: Texture)

Agency: Texture

Winner: Professional Services

06. Alphaputt by Sennep

Alphaputt by Sennep (Image credit: Sennep)

Agency: Sennep

Winner: Self-Branding

Shortlisted: Best of Show

07. Creative Discomforts by Taxi Studio

Creative Discomforts by Taxi Studio (Image credit: Taxi-Studio)

08. ESL by Superunion

ESL by Superunion (Image credit: Superunion)

Agency: Superunion

Winner: Sports & Leisure

Highly Commended: Entertainment

09. The Fife Arms by Here Design

The Fife Arms by Here Design (Image credit: Here-Design)

Agency: Here Design

Winner: Transport & Travel

Shortlisted: Best of Show

10. The Surrey Copper Distillery by Nude Brand Creation

The Surrey Copper Distillery by Nude Brand Creation (Image credit: Nude-Brand-Creation)

Agency: Nude Brand Creation

Winner: Wine, Beer & Spirits

Highly Commended

Brand Impact Awards 2019: Highly commended

The following 23 projects received highly commended trophies on the night...

01. McDonald's by Turner Duckworth

McDonald's by Turner Duckworth (Image credit: Turner-Duckworth)

Agency: Turner Duckworth

Highly commended: Bars & Restaurants

02. Mandela and Me by B&W Studio

Mandela and Me by B&W Studio (Image credit: B&W-Studio)

Agency: B&W Studio

Highly commended: Culture

03. London Symphony Orchestra 2019/20 by Superunion

London Symphony Orchestra 2019/20 by Superunion (Image credit: Superunion)

Agency: Superunion

Highly commended: Culture

Shortlisted: Entertainment

04. All 4 by DixonBaxi

All 4 by DixonBaxi (Image credit: DixonBaxi)

Agency: DixonBaxi

Highly commended: Entertainment

05. Kellogg's by Landor

Kellogg's by Landor (Image credit: Landor)

Agency: Landor

Highly commended: FMCG

06. Jacob's by Pearlfisher

Jacob's by Pearlfisher (Image credit: Pearlfisher)

Agency: Pearlfisher

Highly commended: FMCG

07. Tillamook by Turner Duckworth

Tillamook by Turner Duckworth (Image credit: Turner-Duckworth)

Agency: Turner Duckworth

Highly commended: FMCG

08. Christie Proton Beam Therapy Centre by Music

Christie Proton Beam Therapy Centre by Music (Image credit: Music)

Agency: Music

Highly commended: Not-for-Profit

Shortlisted: Social Impact

09. Parkinson's UK by Texture

Parkinson's UK by Texture (Image credit: Texture)

Agency: Texture

Highly commended: Not-for-Profit

10. Manual by Onwards

Manual by Onwards (Image credit: Onwards-Agency)

Agency: Onwards

Highly commended: Pharmaceuticals & Toiletries

Shortlisted: FMCG

11. Medivet by Turner Duckworth

Medivet by Turner Duckworth (Image credit: Turner-Duckworth)

Agency: Turner Duckworth

Highly commended: Professional Services

12. Amsteldok by VBAT/Superunion

Amsteldok by VBAT/Superunion (Image credit: VBAT/Superunion)

Agency: VBAT/Superunion

Highly commended: Property

13. The Great War Centenary by Hat-trick Design

The Great War Centenary by Hat-trick Design (Image credit: Hat-trick-Design)

Agency: Hat-trick Design

Highly Commended: Collaboration, Public Sector

14. Simple by Here Design

Simple by Here Design (Image credit: Here-Design)

Agency: Here Design

Highly Commended: Publishing

15. The Drum by NB Studio

The Drum by NB Studio (Image credit: NB-Studio)

Agency: NB Studio

Highly Commended: Publishing

16. FOX Sports Netherlands by DixonBaxi

FOX Sports Netherlands by DixonBaxi (Image credit: DixonBaxi)

Agency: DixonBaxi

Highly Commended: Sports & Leisure

17. Wolverhampton Wanderers by SomeOne

Wolverhampton Wanderers by SomeOne (Image credit: SomeOne)

Agency: SomeOne

Highly Commended: Sports & Leisure

18. Celebrity Fitness by The Clearing

Celebrity Fitness by The Clearing (Image credit: The-Clearing)

Agency: The Clearing

Highly Commended: Sports & Leisure

19. Brach Hotel by GBH London

Brach Hotel by GBH London (Image credit: GBH.-London)

Agency: GBH London

Highly Commended: Transport & Travel

20. The Hangry Duck by Superunion

The Hangry Duck by Superunion (Image credit: Superunion)

Agency: Superunion

Highly Commended: Wine, Beer & Spirits

21. Carlsberg by Taxi Studio

Carlsberg by Taxi Studio (Image credit: Taxi-Studio)

Agency: Taxi Studio

Highly Commended: Wine, Beer & Spirits

Shortlisted: FMCG

Next page: shortlisted projects...