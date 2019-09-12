Topics

Brand Impact Awards 2019: the winners revealed

By () Graphic design  

All the winning and highly commended projects from this year's sixth BIA awards ceremony.

The Brand Impact Awards 2019
(Image credit: Future)
Jump To:

The winners of the Brand Impact Awards 2019 – Computer Arts' annual celebration of the very best branding from around the world – were revealed last night at the Ham Yard Hotel, Soho, London.

As ever, the bar was set high by the discerning judging panel, who whittled down a record number of almost 200 entries – leaving 55 projects by 27 different agencies. The Brand Impact Awards are judged on the following criteria: a compelling, appropriate idea; beautiful, consistent execution; and work that stands head and shoulders above its market sector.

Read on to find out more about the 14 wins of the night (covering 11 projects), and then check out the highly commended projects.

And be sure to check out all the shortlisted entries on the next page

Best of Show: BBC Two by Superunion

BBC2_Superunion_Brand_Impact_Awards_2019

BBC Two by Superunion

(Image credit: Superunion)
  • Agency: Superunion
  • Winner: Best of Show
  • Winner: Collaboration
  • Winner: Culture, Entertainment
  • Shortlisted: Public Sector

Best of Show is the highest accolade at the Brand Impact Awards, picked by the judging panel from a shortlist of three category winners. And, for a second year running, Superunion bagged the ultimate trophy.  

Winning projects

Brand Impact Awards 2019: Winners

The following 11 projects all received at least one winning trophy at the Brand Impact Awards 2019...

01. Petit Pli by NB Studio

Petit-Pli-by-NB-Studio

Petit Pli by NB Studio

(Image credit: NB-Studio)
  • Agency: NB Studio
  • Winner: Fashion 
  • Shortlisted: Social Impact

02. Anna by NB Studio

ANNA-by-NB-Studio

Anna by NB Studio

(Image credit: NB-Studio)

03. No Fuss Fundraising by Bond & Coyne

No-Fuss-Fundraising-by-Bond-&-Coyne

No Fuss Fundraising by Bond & Coyne

(Image credit: Bond-&-Coyne)

04. Equal Justice Initiative by Turner Duckworth

Equal-Justice-Initiative-by-Turner-Duckworth

Equal Justice Initiative by Turner Duckworth

(Image credit: Turner-Duckworth)

05. Trademark.com by Texture

Trademark.com-by-Texture

Trademark.com by Texture

(Image credit: Texture)
  • Agency: Texture
  • Winner: Professional Services

06. Alphaputt by Sennep

Alphaputt-by-Sennep

Alphaputt by Sennep

(Image credit: Sennep)
  • Agency: Sennep
  • Winner: Self-Branding
  • Shortlisted: Best of Show

07. Creative Discomforts by Taxi Studio

Creative-Discomforts-by-Taxi-Studio

Creative Discomforts by Taxi Studio

(Image credit: Taxi-Studio)

08. ESL by Superunion 

ESL-by-Superunion

ESL by Superunion

(Image credit: Superunion)
  • Agency: Superunion
  • Winner: Sports & Leisure
  • Highly Commended: Entertainment

09. The Fife Arms by Here Design

The-Fife-Arms-by-Here-Design

The Fife Arms by Here Design

(Image credit: Here-Design)
  • Agency: Here Design
  • Winner: Transport & Travel
  • Shortlisted: Best of Show

10. The Surrey Copper Distillery by Nude Brand Creation

The-Surrey-Copper-Distillery-by-Nude-Brand-Creation

The Surrey Copper Distillery by Nude Brand Creation

(Image credit: Nude-Brand-Creation)

Highly Commended

Brand Impact Awards 2019: Highly commended

The following 23 projects received highly commended trophies on the night...

01. McDonald's by Turner Duckworth

McDonald's-by-Turner-Duckworth

McDonald's by Turner Duckworth

(Image credit: Turner-Duckworth)

02. Mandela and Me by B&W Studio

Mandela-and-Me-by-B&W-Studio

Mandela and Me by B&W Studio

(Image credit: B&W-Studio)

03. London Symphony Orchestra 2019/20 by Superunion

London-Symphony-Orchestra-201920-by-Superunion

London Symphony Orchestra 2019/20 by Superunion

(Image credit: Superunion)
  • Agency: Superunion
  • Highly commended: Culture
  • Shortlisted: Entertainment

04. All 4 by DixonBaxi

All-4-by-DixonBaxi

All 4 by DixonBaxi

(Image credit: DixonBaxi)
  • Agency: DixonBaxi
  • Highly commended: Entertainment

05. Kellogg's by Landor

Kellogg's-by-Landor

Kellogg's by Landor

(Image credit: Landor)
  • Agency: Landor
  • Highly commended: FMCG

06. Jacob's by Pearlfisher

Jacob's-by-Pearlfisher

Jacob's by Pearlfisher

(Image credit: Pearlfisher)

07. Tillamook by Turner Duckworth

Tillamook-by-Turner-Duckworth

Tillamook by Turner Duckworth

(Image credit: Turner-Duckworth)

08. Christie Proton Beam Therapy Centre by Music

Christie-Proton-Beam-Therapy-Centre-by-Music

Christie Proton Beam Therapy Centre by Music

(Image credit: Music)
  • Agency: Music
  • Highly commended: Not-for-Profit
  • Shortlisted: Social Impact

09. Parkinson's UK by Texture

Parkinson's-UK-by-Texture

Parkinson's UK by Texture

(Image credit: Texture)
  • Agency: Texture
  • Highly commended: Not-for-Profit

10. Manual by Onwards

Manual-by-Onwards-Agency

Manual by Onwards

(Image credit: Onwards-Agency)
  • Agency: Onwards
  • Highly commended: Pharmaceuticals & Toiletries
  • Shortlisted: FMCG

11. Medivet by Turner Duckworth

Medivet-by-Turner-Duckworth

Medivet by Turner Duckworth

(Image credit: Turner-Duckworth)

12. Amsteldok by VBAT/Superunion

Amsteldok by VBAT/Superunion

Amsteldok by VBAT/Superunion

(Image credit: VBAT/Superunion)

13. The Great War Centenary by Hat-trick Design

The-Great-War-Centenary-by-Hat-trick-Design

The Great War Centenary by Hat-trick Design

(Image credit: Hat-trick-Design)

14. Simple by Here Design

Simple-by-Here-Design

Simple by Here Design

(Image credit: Here-Design)

15. The Drum by NB Studio

The-Drum-by-NB-Studio

The Drum by NB Studio

(Image credit: NB-Studio)
  • Agency: NB Studio
  • Highly Commended: Publishing

16. FOX Sports Netherlands by DixonBaxi

FOX-Sports-Netherlands-by-DixonBaxi

FOX Sports Netherlands by DixonBaxi

(Image credit: DixonBaxi)
  • Agency: DixonBaxi
  • Highly Commended: Sports & Leisure

17. Wolverhampton Wanderers by SomeOne

The-Pack-Is-Back-by-SomeOne

Wolverhampton Wanderers by SomeOne

(Image credit: SomeOne)
  • Agency: SomeOne
  • Highly Commended: Sports & Leisure

18. Celebrity Fitness by The Clearing

Celebrity-Fitness-by-The-Clearing

Celebrity Fitness by The Clearing

(Image credit: The-Clearing)

19. Brach Hotel by GBH London

Brach-Hotel-by-GBH.-London

Brach Hotel by GBH London

(Image credit: GBH.-London)
  • Agency: GBH London
  • Highly Commended: Transport & Travel

20. The Hangry Duck by Superunion 

The-Hangry-Duck-by-Superunion

The Hangry Duck by Superunion

(Image credit: Superunion)
  • Agency: Superunion
  • Highly Commended: Wine, Beer & Spirits

21. Carlsberg by Taxi Studio 

Carlsberg-by-Taxi-Studio

Carlsberg by Taxi Studio

(Image credit: Taxi-Studio)
  • Agency: Taxi Studio
  • Highly Commended: Wine, Beer & Spirits
  • Shortlisted: FMCG

Next page: shortlisted projects...

See more Graphic design articles

Related articles