Brand Impact Awards 2019: the winners revealed

The winners of the Brand Impact Awards 2019 – Computer Arts' annual celebration of the very best branding from around the world – were revealed last night at the Ham Yard Hotel, Soho, London.
As ever, the bar was set high by the discerning judging panel, who whittled down a record number of almost 200 entries – leaving 55 projects by 27 different agencies. The Brand Impact Awards are judged on the following criteria: a compelling, appropriate idea; beautiful, consistent execution; and work that stands head and shoulders above its market sector.
Read on to find out more about the 14 wins of the night (covering 11 projects), and then check out the highly commended projects.
And be sure to check out all the shortlisted entries on the next page!
Best of Show: BBC Two by Superunion
- Agency: Superunion
- Winner: Best of Show
- Winner: Collaboration
- Winner: Culture, Entertainment
- Shortlisted: Public Sector
Best of Show is the highest accolade at the Brand Impact Awards, picked by the judging panel from a shortlist of three category winners. And, for a second year running, Superunion bagged the ultimate trophy.
Winning projects
Brand Impact Awards 2019: Winners
The following 11 projects all received at least one winning trophy at the Brand Impact Awards 2019...
01. Petit Pli by NB Studio
- Agency: NB Studio
- Winner: Fashion
- Shortlisted: Social Impact
02. Anna by NB Studio
- Agency: NB Studio
- Winner: Financial Services
03. No Fuss Fundraising by Bond & Coyne
- Agency: Bond & Coyne
- Winner: Not-for-Profit
04. Equal Justice Initiative by Turner Duckworth
- Agency: Turner Duckworth
- Winner: Social Impact Award
- Winner: Not-for-Profit
05. Trademark.com by Texture
- Agency: Texture
- Winner: Professional Services
06. Alphaputt by Sennep
- Agency: Sennep
- Winner: Self-Branding
- Shortlisted: Best of Show
07. Creative Discomforts by Taxi Studio
- Agency: Taxi Studio
- Winner: Self-Branding
08. ESL by Superunion
- Agency: Superunion
- Winner: Sports & Leisure
- Highly Commended: Entertainment
09. The Fife Arms by Here Design
- Agency: Here Design
- Winner: Transport & Travel
- Shortlisted: Best of Show
10. The Surrey Copper Distillery by Nude Brand Creation
- Agency: Nude Brand Creation
- Winner: Wine, Beer & Spirits
Highly Commended
Brand Impact Awards 2019: Highly commended
The following 23 projects received highly commended trophies on the night...
01. McDonald's by Turner Duckworth
- Agency: Turner Duckworth
- Highly commended: Bars & Restaurants
02. Mandela and Me by B&W Studio
- Agency: B&W Studio
- Highly commended: Culture
03. London Symphony Orchestra 2019/20 by Superunion
- Agency: Superunion
- Highly commended: Culture
- Shortlisted: Entertainment
04. All 4 by DixonBaxi
- Agency: DixonBaxi
- Highly commended: Entertainment
05. Kellogg's by Landor
- Agency: Landor
- Highly commended: FMCG
06. Jacob's by Pearlfisher
- Agency: Pearlfisher
- Highly commended: FMCG
07. Tillamook by Turner Duckworth
- Agency: Turner Duckworth
- Highly commended: FMCG
08. Christie Proton Beam Therapy Centre by Music
- Agency: Music
- Highly commended: Not-for-Profit
- Shortlisted: Social Impact
09. Parkinson's UK by Texture
- Agency: Texture
- Highly commended: Not-for-Profit
10. Manual by Onwards
- Agency: Onwards
- Highly commended: Pharmaceuticals & Toiletries
- Shortlisted: FMCG
11. Medivet by Turner Duckworth
- Agency: Turner Duckworth
- Highly commended: Professional Services
12. Amsteldok by VBAT/Superunion
- Agency: VBAT/Superunion
- Highly commended: Property
13. The Great War Centenary by Hat-trick Design
- Agency: Hat-trick Design
- Highly Commended: Collaboration, Public Sector
14. Simple by Here Design
- Agency: Here Design
- Highly Commended: Publishing
15. The Drum by NB Studio
- Agency: NB Studio
- Highly Commended: Publishing
16. FOX Sports Netherlands by DixonBaxi
- Agency: DixonBaxi
- Highly Commended: Sports & Leisure
17. Wolverhampton Wanderers by SomeOne
- Agency: SomeOne
- Highly Commended: Sports & Leisure
18. Celebrity Fitness by The Clearing
- Agency: The Clearing
- Highly Commended: Sports & Leisure
19. Brach Hotel by GBH London
- Agency: GBH London
- Highly Commended: Transport & Travel
20. The Hangry Duck by Superunion
- Agency: Superunion
- Highly Commended: Wine, Beer & Spirits
21. Carlsberg by Taxi Studio
- Agency: Taxi Studio
- Highly Commended: Wine, Beer & Spirits
- Shortlisted: FMCG
Next page: shortlisted projects...