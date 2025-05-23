Recommended reading

D&AD announces 2025 winners, including 3 coveted Black Pencils

This year's awards celebrated creativity with purpose.

The results are in. The winners of D&AD 2025 have been announced, with an impressive 668 Pencils awarded to the industry's most innovative commercial creatives. This year, three projects earned the coveted Black Pencil award, emphasising the importance of purposeful design that balances style and function as "a catalyst for commercial success and behavioural change."

We had the pleasure of attending this year's D&AD awards, meeting some of the pioneering creatives shaping the design sphere today. From Baxter and Bailey's candid talk on professional errors to magazine cover deep dives with the New York Times, it's impossible not to leave the event feeling inspired, with this year's winners being a testament to the diverse creative excellence in today's industry.

