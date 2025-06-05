Recommended reading

This viral 3D drawing app just won an Apple Design Award

Feather continues to win over artists with its 2D to 3D approach.

The winners have been announced for the Apple Design Awards 2025, and I'm not surprised to see that a popular 3D drawing app has come up for an accolade. The Feather iPad app has been getting a lot of attention on social media for its almost magical-looking ability to turn 2D art into 3D art.

Other winners in this year's awards include the beautiful video game Neva and the UI design prototyping app Play. The variety showcases the creativity and technical skill of developers as well as the creative possibilities of Apple's hardware, including the best iPads for drawing.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

