What's Feather, the new iPad app that blurs the line between 2D and 3D?

News
By published

Now 2D digital artists can 'draw' in 3D.

Images of art created in Feather app for iPad
(Image credit: Sketchsoft)

We've traditional divided the best digital art software into 2D and 3D. We eve have a dedicated guide to the best 3D modelling apps for iPad. But in 2025, the line between 2D and 3D art is becoming increasingly blurred.

One program demonstrates that demonstrates this well is Feather, an iPad app that allows 2D artists to 'draw' in 3D. Now fully offline, Sketchsoft's app has been getting attention thanks to viral videos from artists demonstrating its versatile 3D brushes.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.