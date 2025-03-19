The best 3D modelling apps for iPad

Our experts selects the best 3D modelling apps for iPad to sculpt on the move.

The 3D modelling apps for iPad can emulate the tools of the best 3D modelling software but with the added value of touch controls and Apple Pencil or even Apple Pencil Pro support. Many artists are finding the new gesture controls are a more natural and approach way to sculpt and model in 3D, making these apps ideal for beginners and pros alike.

Apple's new M-chip iPad series, such as the Apple iPad Pro (M4, 2024), are powerful and versatile tablets, competing with many laptops for performance – while the graphics processing may not be quite the same, you can achieve a remarkable amount using them. Read our iPad generations guide for more details.

Best 3D modelling apps for iPad; an orc sculpt on an iPad appBest overall

1. Zbrush for iPad

ZBrush for iPad works just like the desktop version but with added innovations from using Apple Pencil Pro and a touchscreen. If you're used to ZBrush you'll love this new workflow, if you're new to 3D sculpting this is the ideal place to start.

Best 3D modelling apps for iPad; a dinosaur sculpt on an iPadBest affordable

2. Nomad Sculpt

Nomad Sculpt for iPad is a power and intuitive app that offers dynamic topology, PBR rendering, layers and Apple Pencil features – it's comparable to ZBrush for iPad at No.1 but lacks desktop support and Maxon ecosystem. But, for a one-off fee, it more affordable.

Best 3D modelling apps for iPad; a digital illustration displays a design process for a shampoo bottle, with a hand using a stylus to adjust the shape of a bottle's curves on a tablet screenBest for CAD

3. Shapr3D

Shapr3D is a pro CAD modelling app for iPad but can synch to Mac and Windows too. It features precise parametric modelling, Apple Pencil support and easy export options – a perfect iPad app for engineers, designers and product developers.

Best 3D modelling apps for iPadBest for pros

4. AutoCAD

AutoCAD is a leading CAD software for 2D and 3D design and modelling, and while the iPad version lacks some of the desktop's tools its precision, robustness and cloud integration make it ideal for pros but the price tag means many may prefer Shapr3D at No.3.

Best 3D modelling apps for iPadBest for beginners

5. 3D Modeling: Design My Model

3D Modeling: Design My Model is a free and user-friendly app for creating and customising 3D models. It's intuitive, offers easy export features and is compatible with 3D printing – ideal for beginners.

