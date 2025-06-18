Recommended reading

Maxon is home to a catalogue of incredible 3D software, most of which we have tried and tested. And it is currently running a really special deal on Maxon One, which gets you access to big name software like Cinema 4D, ZBrush and Redshift. Normally pretty eye-watering in price (but worth it for those already fully committed to the process), this deal gets you 40% off, bringing the annual subscription to all of the software to $1,295.

This makes it ideal for anyone who isn't sure whether 3D is firmly part of their creative skillset. It's a brilliant time to try out the different programs that come with this all-encompassing package. Maxon also offers a 'Cineversity', a comprehensive learning platform that will have you skilled up and ready to go. Deal ends Wed 18 2025 23:59 PDT.

