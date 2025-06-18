Maxon is home to a catalogue of incredible 3D software, most of which we have tried and tested. And it is currently running a really special deal on Maxon One, which gets you access to big name software like Cinema 4D, ZBrush and Redshift. Normally pretty eye-watering in price (but worth it for those already fully committed to the process), this deal gets you 40% off, bringing the annual subscription to all of the software to $1,295.

This makes it ideal for anyone who isn't sure whether 3D is firmly part of their creative skillset. It's a brilliant time to try out the different programs that come with this all-encompassing package. Maxon also offers a 'Cineversity', a comprehensive learning platform that will have you skilled up and ready to go. Deal ends Wed 18 2025 23:59 PDT.

See the deal below, and read our reviews of the software included.

With Cinema 4D you'll get "all you need" for a 3D modeller wanting to animate. Our review says it is "well rounded, with a shallow learning curve". Ideal.

And ZBrush is brilliant for digital sculptors. It now has iPad support (see our full review here), and our reviewer said Maxon has done a good job "making a tool that fits in a modern workflow".

Paying out for software is one of the most expensive things about being an independent creative. With tons of options out there from upfront costs to subscription models, price will often be the deciding factor when choosing between options like Adobe, Maxon, Affinity and others. So this is a chance to try out Maxon for much less.

Not quite what you want? See the other deals we've found below:, or see our pick of the best 3D modelling laptops.