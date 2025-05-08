Blender animation should be easier with this hair-raising new plugin

News
By published

HairFlow can simulate wind, gravity changes, frizz and more.

Example of HairFlow Blender hair animation plugin
(Image credit: VICUBE Animation)

Hair can be tricky to animate, but a new Blender plugin aims to help solve that. VICUBE Animation's HairFlow simulates' the new hair system and hair curves in what is one of our top picks of the best 3D modelling software and the best animation software.

The plugin works with any Curves object and can be used for fur as well as human hair. It allows every strand to be animated while maintaining the hairs' original shape, whether they were only generated through modifiers or are finished hair without any Geometry Nodes.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.