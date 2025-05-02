New Nvidia AI Blueprint is a bridge between Blender and AI image generation

By published

The pipeline uses 3D scenes to structure AI images.

AI 3D generation of a city with Nvidia AI Blueprint
(Image credit: Nvidia / Black Forest Labs / AI)

AI image generation can still be very hit and miss. Even with style and structure references, it can take a lot of guesswork with text prompts and many attempts to get the structure you want for an image. The GPU giant Nvidia thinks it has a solution – and it uses Blender, one of the best 3D modelling software options.

The new Nvidia AI Blueprint for 3D-guided generative AI (a catchy moniker, I know) aims to provide more precise control for AI image generation by allowing uses to create scenes in 3D first. It then takes the 3D scenes into Black Forest Lab’s Flux.1 image generator.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

