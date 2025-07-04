Level up your Switch game library with these 4th of July savings

There's up to 45% off titles across all franchises.

Prime Day might be just around the corner, but today we're celebrating the 4th of July, and I've found some class deals on Nintendo Switch games to help liven up the (Mario) party.

Whether you own an OG Switch or the latest Nintendo Switch 2 console, all of the deals below are on physical cartridges that are compatible with both devices.

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
Save 42%
Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: was $59.99 now $34.98 at Amazon

This is arguably one of the best multiplayer titles you can get for the Switch (I prefer this over Mario Party any day) and is great fun for all of the family. I love that you can play as different characters from both the Mario and Sonic franchises too.

Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
Save 50%
Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics: was $49.99 now $24.88 at Amazon

A winner for fans of Marvel superheroes and those who love fighting titles, this Capcom collection includes the best in show of classic and modern games with a diverse roster of characters to get your fight on.

Mario Party Superstars
Save 17%
Mario Party Superstars : was $59.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

Bring the party to your living room with 5 classic boards from the original Nintendo 64 Mario Party games. This multiplayer game is great for playing with friends or family, with fun minigames and challenges.

Stray Switch edition
Save 29%
Stray Switch edition: was $39.99 now $28.48 at Amazon

Stray was a hugely popular game when it was first released in 2022, and I've been dying to play it (although I bought it over a year ago and still haven't opened it).

You basically play as a stray cat and explore the streets of a cybercity while solving puzzles. Pretty cool, right?

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Save 17%
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: was $59.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

We rarely see discounts on Super Smash Bros, so this deal is a real treat. Regarded as one of the best Switch games of all time, you get to play as a roster of Nintendo characters battling it out, and there are a ton of ways to play too – online, solo, co-op, and you can even use GameCube controllers too, as an ode to the original version of the game.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Save 17%
Super Mario Bros. Wonder: was $59.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

This is one of the latest Mario franchise games, and involves side-scrolling platform family fun in the Flower Kingdom (plus, you get to play as Mario characters transforming into elephants). That pretty much sums it up.

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
Save 17%
Donkey Kong Country Returns HD: was $59.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

An ideal platform game for the whole family to enjoy, Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong return in this adventure to recover their banana hoard from the Tiki Tak Tribe. There are 80 levels across 9 worlds, so plenty to get stuck in with, and it's suitable for multiplayer too.

The lowest price we've spotted on this game was previously $39.99, so keep this in mind if you're waiting until Prime Day to buy.

Super Mario Odyssey
Save 17%
Super Mario Odyssey: was $59.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

Super Mario Odyssey is one of my favourite Switch games, but this Mario title has a twist. The plumber's lovable hat, Cappy, is sentient and lets you possess objects, animals and enemies to help you save Princess Peach from Bowser. This game is fun for the family, and excellent for train journeys too.

