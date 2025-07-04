Prime Day might be just around the corner, but today we're celebrating the 4th of July, and I've found some class deals on Nintendo Switch games to help liven up the (Mario) party.

Whether you own an OG Switch or the latest Nintendo Switch 2 console, all of the deals below are on physical cartridges that are compatible with both devices.

The games I've picked out are mostly fun for the whole family, and feature our favourite Italian plumber – but if you need some more recommendations then take a look at our guide to the best Nintendo Switch 2 games, as well as the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories (including a Piranha plant camera) to level up your gaming experience.

Top deal Save 42% Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: was $59.99 now $34.98 at Amazon This is arguably one of the best multiplayer titles you can get for the Switch (I prefer this over Mario Party any day) and is great fun for all of the family. I love that you can play as different characters from both the Mario and Sonic franchises too.

Save 50% Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics: was $49.99 now $24.88 at Amazon A winner for fans of Marvel superheroes and those who love fighting titles, this Capcom collection includes the best in show of classic and modern games with a diverse roster of characters to get your fight on.

Save 17% Mario Party Superstars : was $59.99 now $49.99 at Amazon Bring the party to your living room with 5 classic boards from the original Nintendo 64 Mario Party games. This multiplayer game is great for playing with friends or family, with fun minigames and challenges.

Save 29% Stray Switch edition: was $39.99 now $28.48 at Amazon Stray was a hugely popular game when it was first released in 2022, and I've been dying to play it (although I bought it over a year ago and still haven't opened it). You basically play as a stray cat and explore the streets of a cybercity while solving puzzles. Pretty cool, right?

Save 17% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: was $59.99 now $49.99 at Amazon We rarely see discounts on Super Smash Bros, so this deal is a real treat. Regarded as one of the best Switch games of all time, you get to play as a roster of Nintendo characters battling it out, and there are a ton of ways to play too – online, solo, co-op, and you can even use GameCube controllers too, as an ode to the original version of the game.

Save 17% Super Mario Bros. Wonder: was $59.99 now $49.99 at Amazon This is one of the latest Mario franchise games, and involves side-scrolling platform family fun in the Flower Kingdom (plus, you get to play as Mario characters transforming into elephants). That pretty much sums it up.

Save 17% Donkey Kong Country Returns HD: was $59.99 now $49.99 at Amazon An ideal platform game for the whole family to enjoy, Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong return in this adventure to recover their banana hoard from the Tiki Tak Tribe. There are 80 levels across 9 worlds, so plenty to get stuck in with, and it's suitable for multiplayer too. The lowest price we've spotted on this game was previously $39.99, so keep this in mind if you're waiting until Prime Day to buy.