Several of the PS5 games I own are on sale right now with up to 65% off
Including a few others on my wishlist too.
Looking for something new to play? Several of the PlayStation 5 games that I currently own are on sale right now with up to 65% off. The best deal I've spotted is on Funko Fusion, which I highly recommend for pop culture fans, and you can play as characters from all kinds of franchises, including The Walking Dead and The Umbrella Academy to name just a few.
If you own a PlayStation 5 (one of the best game consoles ever) with a disc drive, then these game deals are absolute must-buys, and I've included several game deals from my wish list too. I'm a little bit torn on whether to buy Split Fiction on my PS5 console or to wait and buy it on the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 instead. My fiancé and I have played the demo, and we absolutely loved it. But I'm thinking it might be nicer for us to play this game in the living room after work, rather than in the gaming room where my PS5 is currently set up.
But that's my dilemma to solve, not yours – and I've listed all of the details on these PS5 game deals for you below, with links to buy in both the UK and the US. Prefer nostalgia? Take a look at our roundup of the best retro game consoles of all time.
Top deals on games I own
SAVE 65%
This game is pretty new, so it's surprising to see such a big discount on it. I bought this game a few months ago, and I love that it's based on the popular Funko Pop collectable figures. It's a little similar to Lego games, and you can play as your fave characters from across franchises in iconic worlds, and it's multiplayer too.
UK Price: £20.49 at Amazon
SAVE 34%: DINOSAURS! Do I need to say anymore?
I've easily put over 200+ hours into this game, and I love getting to build and manage my own park full of cute little dinos. Why can't they make a real-life Jurassic Park but with herbivores only? Surely that's the answer??
Warning: This game is highly addictive and you will lose hours if not days, building your dream park (don't say I didn't warn you).
UK Deal – £59.99 £35 at Amazon
SAVE $30:
I already own this game, and it's fantastic! The web-slinger with wicked invisibility powers, Miles Morales, finally gets his own videogame in this spinoff title. If you're yet to play the latest Spider-Man 2 instalment, then you'll want to play this one first, especially if you aren't familiar with the character of Miles yet (he first gets introduced in the original Spider-Man game).
UK DEAL (43% off) - £40.38 now £23.16 at Amazon
SAVE 20%
Here's one for the DC fans. This might not be the biggest saving, but Gotham Knights is a great game (at least in my opinion) and you get to follow Nightwing, Robin, Batgirl, and Jason Todd as they protect Gotham City from its usual roster of villains. If you enjoyed the Batman Arkham series like I did, then you'll love this.
US Price Check: $20.95 at Amazon | $29.99 at Best Buy
SAVE 23% This might not be the most exciting deal, but Stray was a hugely popular game when it was first released in 2022, and I've been dying to play it (although I bought it over a year ago and still haven't opened it).
You basically play as a stray cat and explore the streets of a cybercity while solving puzzles. Pretty cool, right?
UK Deal – £19.99 £14.99 at Amazon
Wishlist - my PS5 game bucket list
SAVE 30%: I have been dying to play this game as soon as I saw the launch trailer, and the soundtrack is amazing too. I loved the first Astro Bot: Rescue Mission VR game that I played while at University, and the Astro Bot Playroom game that comes pre-installed on the PS5 is one of my all-time faves.
This is the best UK Price I have seen on this game since it launched in September, and I might wait just a little longer for the price to fall before I make an impulse purchase.
US DEAL - $49.94 at Amazon
SAVE 12%
This is hardly a blockbuster deal, but I'm anticipating that as we approach the official Prime Day event in July, there could be a much better price cut on this game. From the creators of It Takes Two (another fave of mine), this co-op game sees two writers trapped in their own completely different stories, as they have to work together to find a way out of the simulation.
UK DEAL - £37.95 at Amazon
SAVE $30:
This game has been on my wishlist since its release, and I've been waiting so patiently for the price to come down, since in my opinion, $70 is a ridiculous amount to spend on one game. Since finishing the original Spider-Man on my PS4 and completing Spider-Man Miles Morales too, I can't wait much longer to play the next instalment.
UK Deal - £69.99 £37.99 at Amazon
Price Context: It's taken a while for this game to budge in price since launch, and it's not until recently that we've seen it fall to under £50 in the UK.
SAVE 57%
I've already played The Last of Us, but this version has been completely rebuilt from the ground up with enhanced visuals for the PS5 console. This is an amazing price cut that we rarely see on this game, and I'm tempted to snap it up.
UK DEAL - £29.99 at Amazon
