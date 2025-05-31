Looking for something new to play? Several of the PlayStation 5 games that I currently own are on sale right now with up to 65% off. The best deal I've spotted is on Funko Fusion, which I highly recommend for pop culture fans, and you can play as characters from all kinds of franchises, including The Walking Dead and The Umbrella Academy to name just a few.

If you own a PlayStation 5 (one of the best game consoles ever) with a disc drive, then these game deals are absolute must-buys, and I've included several game deals from my wish list too. I'm a little bit torn on whether to buy Split Fiction on my PS5 console or to wait and buy it on the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 instead. My fiancé and I have played the demo, and we absolutely loved it. But I'm thinking it might be nicer for us to play this game in the living room after work, rather than in the gaming room where my PS5 is currently set up.

But that's my dilemma to solve, not yours – and I've listed all of the details on these PS5 game deals for you below, with links to buy in both the UK and the US. Prefer nostalgia? Take a look at our roundup of the best retro game consoles of all time.

Top deals on games I own

(Image credit: Future)

Top Deal Funko Fusion: was $59.99 now $20.99 at Amazon SAVE 65% This game is pretty new, so it's surprising to see such a big discount on it. I bought this game a few months ago, and I love that it's based on the popular Funko Pop collectable figures. It's a little similar to Lego games, and you can play as your fave characters from across franchises in iconic worlds, and it's multiplayer too. UK Price: £20.49 at Amazon

Jurassic World Evolution 2: was $59.99 now $39.50 at Amazon SAVE 34%: DINOSAURS! Do I need to say anymore?

I've easily put over 200+ hours into this game, and I love getting to build and manage my own park full of cute little dinos. Why can't they make a real-life Jurassic Park but with herbivores only? Surely that's the answer?? Warning: This game is highly addictive and you will lose hours if not days, building your dream park (don't say I didn't warn you). UK Deal – £59.99 £35 at Amazon

(Image credit: Future)

Stray PS5: was $29.99 now $22.99 at Amazon SAVE 23% This might not be the most exciting deal, but Stray was a hugely popular game when it was first released in 2022, and I've been dying to play it (although I bought it over a year ago and still haven't opened it). You basically play as a stray cat and explore the streets of a cybercity while solving puzzles. Pretty cool, right? UK Deal – £19.99 £14.99 at Amazon

Wishlist - my PS5 game bucket list

#1 choice Astro Bot: was £59.99 now £41.99 at Amazon SAVE 30%: I have been dying to play this game as soon as I saw the launch trailer, and the soundtrack is amazing too. I loved the first Astro Bot: Rescue Mission VR game that I played while at University, and the Astro Bot Playroom game that comes pre-installed on the PS5 is one of my all-time faves. This is the best UK Price I have seen on this game since it launched in September, and I might wait just a little longer for the price to fall before I make an impulse purchase. US DEAL - $49.94 at Amazon

Split Fiction: was $49.99 now $43.99 at Amazon SAVE 12% This is hardly a blockbuster deal, but I'm anticipating that as we approach the official Prime Day event in July, there could be a much better price cut on this game. From the creators of It Takes Two (another fave of mine), this co-op game sees two writers trapped in their own completely different stories, as they have to work together to find a way out of the simulation. UK DEAL - £37.95 at Amazon