Is Marvel's Spider-Man 2 really worth $70?

The launch day for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has finally arrived, and I can't wait to start playing the anticipated Playstation 5 exclusive sequel. Almost every online review so far has suggested this is the best-written story in the Spider-Man series yet, with bigger and badder villains to fight, and for the first time ever, two playable Spider-Men to take them down.

I haven't had the chance to pick up my controller and play Spider-Man 2 yet, as my day job takes priority, but as much as I'm excited to start web-slinging once I clock off, it got me thinking that at a price of $69.99/£69.99 – how much value and enjoyment am I really going to get out of this game?

There are plenty of gamers out there who can't afford or justify $70 price tags becoming the new norm for bigger releases, and I can't say that I blame them.

Is $70 too much for one game?

Game developers put hard work into creating these virtual worlds that we love so much, and deserve not to be undervalued for their efforts. But this decade-long problem of increasing game prices with every new console generation might soon be enough to make gaming inaccessible to a large portion of the population.

According to Reddit, gamers are feeling less confident than ever in trying out new games, with the risk of spending a hard-earned $70 on an unfamiliar franchise that they might not enjoy. Some in the thread argue that this new standard pricing has made them become more patient gamers, only purchasing a game right away if they really want it, and waiting for prices to eventually fall.

There are also factors like game length to consider when deciding if you'll get your money's worth out of a title. Spider-Man 2 is said to clock in at around 15-20 hours to complete the main story, and anywhere from over 40 hours for open-world exploring, filler activities, and side missions.

Others in the r/gaming thread point out that industry standards now seem to be rushing out games that aren't entirely finished to perfection, and are filled with bugs and issues, yet still charge a premium price for them. Developers aren't to blame either, because of the unrealistic timeframes that are pushed onto them by studios and publishers to meet demands.

So what's the solution?

Sure, people can complain and kick up a fuss about the expensive new prices of games, but it isn't going to change anything. If money is tight, especially in this cost of living crisis, then Reddit says it's better to fight the FOMO, avoid pre-orders, and wait a year for a fixed and complete version of the game to arrive at a better price, and sometimes with DLC thrown in too.

There's always the option of shopping second-hand for a better deal. As someone who used to work in a game store, the only difference between buying a game used or new is the sealed packaging it comes in. Gone are the days of someone else's data being stored on the game discs (remember DS cartridges?) so unless a DLC code has already been redeemed, there's really no difference in buying a new or used game - but you'll get it for half the price.

The gaming industry seems to be tackling the issue of rising game costs with alternatives like micro-transactions in free-to-play games (battle passes and exclusive skins on popular titles like Fortnite), as well as launching expensive collector's editions to recoup costs with desirable exclusives like the Spider-Man 2 Deluxe bundle with a ginormous Venom statue.

It seems that cloud gaming and streaming subscriptions will also be the new way to game, with more affordable monthly prices to spread out costs, and less demand for physical disc content which begs the question of will TV gaming kill the Xbox?

