Soulsteel is a living suit of armour forged through sacrifice during a war that tore through three intertwined realms. Inspired by Dark Souls and epic dark fantasy, this concept piece balances brutality with tragedy.

I started with in-depth research and exploratory sketches to capture the essence and composition, then used 3D tools such as Blender and ZBrush to establish strong perspectives and forms. (Read up on the best 3D modelling software for more details.)

I painted the values in black and white to create a solid structure before layering colour and rendering in Photoshop. By not rushing into colour straight away, I was able to focus on the value design that’s at the heart of a compelling illustration.

Read our guides to the best digital art software and the best drawing tablets for ideas on how to get started in digital art, and read on for advice on understanding values.

1. Explore composition and mood (Image: © Michael Darjania) I began with sketches focused on silhouette, gesture and story. The goal wasn’t precision but energy. I aligned the character’s personality to the background, making sure their pose and atmosphere set a dramatic tone. Planning the emotion helps to ground the piece.

2 Build value and structure (Image: © Michael Darjania) Once the sketch was in place, I moved to black and white painting to establish a strong value structure. I used Blender and ZBrush selectively, mainly the helmet and sword, to ensure correct form and perspective. Building solid light and shadow before adding colour guides the eye and strengthens the composition.

3. Add colour and make a final pass (Image: © Michael Darjania) With values locked in, I moved to colour using Photoshop, adjusting lighting and adding mood with magical purple effects. Zooming out helped maintain clarity. In the final rendering stage, I refined textures, added glow and power effects, and pushed visual polish while constantly checking my values.

This content originally appeared in ImagineFX magazine, the world's leading digital art and fantasy art magazine. ImagineFX is on sale in the UK, Europe, United States, Canada, Australia and more. Limited numbers of ImagineFX print editions are available for delivery from our online store (the shipping costs are included in all prices).