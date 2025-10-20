How to create a strong sci-fi character

The key to creating a successful character design isn't the look alone, it's developing a strong backstory, which informs the ideation stages. Nova is a character who’s part of a bigger personal project of mine and she was designed with the aim of making her fit into this world.

Starting with a strong backstory helped Nova’s futuristic design to come together. It also guided my creative choices and made the character feel more alive. When it came to drawing the character herself, I started by sketching silhouette shapes to experiment with body proportions and shape languages that could communicate her personality.

The colour palette was inspired by astronaut suits, and I added a huge gun with a glowing element, which is a recurring theme in my work. If you need new tools for your art see our guides to the best digital art software and the best drawing tablets. In the meantime, here's how I approached drawing this character.

How the character fits into her world

My process for drawing a sci-fi character like this can be summed up in three main steps:

01. Generate thumbnail sketches (Image: © Moritz Cremer) Quick sketches enable me to explore shapes, poses and silhouettes without focusing on details. I play with proportions and experiment with silhouettes to Quick sketches enable me to explore shapes, poses and silhouettes without focusing on details. I play with proportions and experiment with silhouettes to capture Nova’s features and personality. This stage helps me to narrow down the direction of the concept.

02. Put down clean line work (Image: © Moritz Cremer) I refine my chosen thumbnail with line work that defines Nova’s structure, details and tech. Here, I’m figuring out the shape language and the type of outfit I refine my chosen thumbnail with line work that defines Nova’s structure, details and tech. Here, I’m figuring out the shape language and the type of outfit she would wear. I pay attention to Nova’s face and expression, since I don’t want to end up with an awesome costume design worn by a character with no personality.

03. Adding lighting and material (Image: © Mortiz Cremer) Lighting emphasises differences in form and materials, such as the metal and fabric. A directional light source adds depth and good shape harmony. This helps to convey the 3D look of the figure, making them feel more grounded. I always try to make everything look as impactful as possible in this step.

