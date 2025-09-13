When Robert Downey Jr removed his mask to reveal he'd be the new Doctor Doom, it's safe to say it broke the internet. Since then, fans have been in a flurry, excited to see what Downey Jr's Doom has in store for the MCU, and now, thanks to Disney's latest expo, we've finally got a sneak peek.

With a whole comic book legacy behind the character, Downey Jr has some big boots to fill when it comes to portraying Doom. As we know, it's impossible to please all Marvel fans, but the character design art has certainly piqued interest, already sparking theories.

HD Image of Doctor Doom’s Suit from the Official Promotional Art. pic.twitter.com/qNejGlainoSeptember 11, 2025

The new Doctor Doom art appeared across Shanghai's recent Walt Disney Studios Marketing Expo, with fans elated at the subtle reveal. Featuring a brooding-looking Doom in chainmail-style armour, the design has a darker, more modern aesthetic than the comics, while still honouring Doom's iconic medieval look.

"Love those chain mail details, and that face design looks neat," a fan on Reddit praised. "The belt buckle kind of looks like an ouroboros. That probably means something..." another fan theorised. Over on X, fans were torn by the design, with one questioning if it was "overdesigned", while another wrote, "This is the most basic Doctor Doom design I've ever seen. I don't have much interest."

Doctor Doom killing Thanos was shown during the ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ light show at Disney’s event in Shanghai.(via https://t.co/eldGI4pqyY) pic.twitter.com/5zpAh0oeHXSeptember 11, 2025

While clearly some fans weren't so easily swayed, the expo's light show performance earned some serious fan service points for honouring the iconic comic scene of Doom destroying Thanos. "Make it a reality," one fan begged while another added, "If I hear this scene is actually in the movie I'm buying tickets instantly."

This isn't actually our first sneak peek at Doom's design – this leaked Avengers: Doomsday art was a hit with fans who loved that Marvel was committing to the chaos.