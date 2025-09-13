New Doctor Doom character design divides Marvel fans

News
By published

Some think it’s overdesigned.

Doctor Doom character art
(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

When Robert Downey Jr removed his mask to reveal he'd be the new Doctor Doom, it's safe to say it broke the internet. Since then, fans have been in a flurry, excited to see what Downey Jr's Doom has in store for the MCU, and now, thanks to Disney's latest expo, we've finally got a sneak peek.

With a whole comic book legacy behind the character, Downey Jr has some big boots to fill when it comes to portraying Doom. As we know, it's impossible to please all Marvel fans, but the character design art has certainly piqued interest, already sparking theories.

The new Doctor Doom art appeared across Shanghai's recent Walt Disney Studios Marketing Expo, with fans elated at the subtle reveal. Featuring a brooding-looking Doom in chainmail-style armour, the design has a darker, more modern aesthetic than the comics, while still honouring Doom's iconic medieval look.

"Love those chain mail details, and that face design looks neat," a fan on Reddit praised. "The belt buckle kind of looks like an ouroboros. That probably means something..." another fan theorised. Over on X, fans were torn by the design, with one questioning if it was "overdesigned", while another wrote, "This is the most basic Doctor Doom design I've ever seen. I don't have much interest."

While clearly some fans weren't so easily swayed, the expo's light show performance earned some serious fan service points for honouring the iconic comic scene of Doom destroying Thanos. "Make it a reality," one fan begged while another added, "If I hear this scene is actually in the movie I'm buying tickets instantly."

This isn't actually our first sneak peek at Doom's design – this leaked Avengers: Doomsday art was a hit with fans who loved that Marvel was committing to the chaos. Think you know your comic book lore? Check out our ultimate superhero logo quiz.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1