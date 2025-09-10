The rise of the Marvel Cinematic Universe marked a huge step in superhero notoriety, turning comic book pages into blockbuster smash hits. While superhero stories have been around for decades, comic book culture has exploded into popular culture, from merchandise all the way to theme park experiences.

Whether you're a Marvel fanatic or a DC purist, the best superhero logos are undoubtedly iconic. To test your skills, we've devised this quiz to see if you're a real superfan, so put your knowledge to the test and let us know how you did in the comments below.