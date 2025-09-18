QUIZ: Think you know your gaming heroes? Name them all from Mario to Lara Croft
Test your knowledge of gaming legends right here.
I love gaming, and I think the element that makes it so fun and special is often down to the iconic character designs. I'm a big Pokémon fan (my favourite being Snorlax), and I'm always looking for merchandise from my favourite gaming franchises.
Plenty of people can easily recognise some of the top video game characters of all time, but won't necessarily know their name or which title they come from. I've created this quiz to help you put a face to name, and test your knowledge on some of the most legendary characters.
Quiz time!
Let me know how you did in the comments below, and if you haven't already – take a look at our guide to the best Nintendo Switch 2 prices and get your hands on this years most popular console.
