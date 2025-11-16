Most of us are familiar with iconic artworks like van Gogh's 'Starry Night' and Dali's 'The Persistence of Memory', but what about their niche paintings that never get the same love? From Pop Art to Impressionism, the art world has been through countless eras that have defined today's creative sphere, but identifying an artist based on a singular piece is trickier than it might seem.

To test the art buffs among you, we've created the ultimate quiz to see if you're a true artist officiando. Let us know how you did in the comments below.