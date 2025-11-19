This artist uses photos to inspire striking colourful scenes
Visual dev artist Quentin Marsollier explains his technique.
Based in Canada, Quentin Marsollier is a French visual development artist and senior matt painter in the animation industry. He's passionate about telling stories through images, and loves developing 2D environments in particular.
Quentin is a big believer in using reference images, which is something that can be seen these striking colourful scenes, both of which were based on photos. He also used these pieces as opportunities to explore new techniques (see our guide to the best digital art software).
”For the street study with the cat [above], I used the photo’s fantastic lighting to create a graphic illustration,” Quentin says.
“Before painting, I always try to analyse the strong points of an image as much as possible, for example: how can the lighting help the composition? Then I can have fun and paint.”
“For the two men arguing next to a car [below], I tested out new brushes,” he notes. “This lets me make technical progress and work faster on a production”.
You can see more of Quentin's work on his ArtStation profile.
For more inspiration, see our feature what is concept art? Also check out this Blender sketch that people can't believe is 3D.
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
This article originally appeared in ImagineFX. Subscribe to ImagineFX to never miss an issue. Print and digital subscriptions are available.
ImagineFX is the No.1 selling digital art magazine for fantasy and sci-fi enthusiasts! Featuring digital and traditional drawing skills, game design, manga and film art each issue is crammed with training and inspiration from leading artists in their fields. Whether it's learning from comic art's Adam Hughes, fantasy art's John Howe, or digital painting's Loish, ImagineFX has you covered. ImagineFX has been inspiring artists for over 15 years!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.