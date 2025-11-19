This artist uses photos to inspire striking colourful scenes

Based in Canada, Quentin Marsollier is a French visual development artist and senior matt painter in the animation industry. He's passionate about telling stories through images, and loves developing 2D environments in particular.

Quentin is a big believer in using reference images, which is something that can be seen these striking colourful scenes, both of which were based on photos. He also used these pieces as opportunities to explore new techniques (see our guide to the best digital art software).

(Image credit: Quentin Marsollier)

”For the street study with the cat [above], I used the photo’s fantastic lighting to create a graphic illustration,” Quentin says.

“Before painting, I always try to analyse the strong points of an image as much as possible, for example: how can the lighting help the composition? Then I can have fun and paint.”

“For the two men arguing next to a car [below], I tested out new brushes,” he notes. “This lets me make technical progress and work faster on a production”.

(Image credit: Quentin Marsollier)

You can see more of Quentin's work on his ArtStation profile.

