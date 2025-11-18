How this digital artist uses kitbashing to save brainpower for the fun, creative stuff
This process skips the technical drudgery, Sebastian Luca says.
Sebastian Luca is a senior concept artist from Romania who treats kitbashing like a sport. He throws together models, sculpts and wild ideas until something cool sticks. Sometimes the technique works, and the rest of the time the results end up as abstract experiments.
We asked Sebastian about his process for creating the piece below, which shows a flying lemonade stand in a dystopian cityscape. If you're inspired and need tools for your own work, see our picks of the best digital art software and the best 3D modelling software.
Kitbash the groundwork; that's Sebastian's philosophy for pieces like the digital art above. “I’d recommend kitbashing everything, as it skips the technical drudgery and leaves you with more brainpower for the fun, creative stuff,” he suggests.
“This piece started as a chill doodle-fest where I kitbash shapes and ideas until something vaguely coherent emerges,” he says of this piece of art. “That’s how I ended up with an overly ambitious lemonade stand floating in a dystopian cityscape.
“The process itself is straightforward: I grab generic models from the market, kitbash them into something larger, and model the custom details myself using 3DCoat and Blender.”
For this particular sketch, he rendered everything in KeyShot, though Unreal Engine is usually his go-to (see our guides to the best game development software and the best rendering software).
You can see more of Sebastian's work on his ArtStation profile.
