10 easy art games I'll be playing with family this Christmas
All you need is a pen and paper... or face paints. There's always room for face paints.
There's a point on Christmas Day when everyone runs out of ideas. Screens come out, children need entertaining and TV just isn't quite as good as it used to be. But if you're a creative type, you could pull out this handy list of art games and get the whole group involved. Or if you need inspiration for the dead zone between Christmas and New Year, this list could be your saviour.
There are games here that will suit most families, and you don't need to be good at art to enjoy them. Oh, you can also take the Christmas theme out of these if you'd rather. The art part still works.
01. Pass the Picture
This is like a picture version of Consequences. You could add in a prompt for every 'pass' like "draw a character" or "add a food", or you could let people decide for themselves.
- Start a Christmas drawing
- Every 30–60 seconds, pass it to the next person
- Show pictures at the end
04. Blind drawing challenge
This is one where your art skills might actually be an advantage.
- One person describes a Christmas object
- The artist draws without looking
- Compare results at the end
05. Draw it from memory
- Show a Christmas picture for 10 seconds
- Hide it
- Everyone draws what they remember
06. Christmas Doodle dice
- Roll a dice:
- 1 = add stripes
- 2 = add dots
- 3 = add a face
- 4 = add something sparkly
- 5 = swap papers
- 6 = choose your own
07. Paint the pose
- Someone freezes in a silly pose
- Others draw it quickly (30 seconds)
- Switch roles
08. Half and half faces
- One painter does the left side, another does the right
- No talking during painting
- Hilarious results
09. Silhouette portraits
- Profile against a wall + lamp
- Trace the shadow
- Decorate inside the shape
10. One-line Christmas drawings
- Draw Santa / tree / star without lifting your pen
11. Speed Snowman / Santa / whatever you like
- Decide on the topic
- Set a 1-minute timer
- Draw the best you can
12. Musical painting
- Paint while music plays
- When the music changes, change colours or style
- Stop when the music stops
13. Art Telephone
- First person draws a Christmas scene
- Next person writes what they think it is
- Next person draws that
- Continue round the table
14. Character mash-up
- Draw two prompts:
- character (elf, animal, superhero)
- mood or style (sparkly, spooky, sleepy)
- Combine both in one face design
15. Emotional Christmas faces
- Draw Santa feeling:
- excited
- tired
- grumpy
- calm
16. Collaborative giant picture
- Big sheet on the table
- Each person adds one thing when it’s their turn
- No planning allowed
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Georgia has worked on Creative Bloq since 2018, and has been the site's Editor since 2023. With a specialism in branding and design, Georgia is also Programme Director of CB's award scheme – the Brand Impact Awards. As well as immersing herself with the industry through attending events like Adobe Max and the D&AD Awards and steering the site's content streams, Georgia has an eye on new commercial opportunities and ensuring they reflect the needs and interests of creatives.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.