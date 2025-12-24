10 easy art games I'll be playing with family this Christmas

There's a point on Christmas Day when everyone runs out of ideas. Screens come out, children need entertaining and TV just isn't quite as good as it used to be. But if you're a creative type, you could pull out this handy list of art games and get the whole group involved. Or if you need inspiration for the dead zone between Christmas and New Year, this list could be your saviour.

There are games here that will suit most families, and you don't need to be good at art to enjoy them. Oh, you can also take the Christmas theme out of these if you'd rather. The art part still works.

01. Pass the Picture

This is like a picture version of Consequences. You could add in a prompt for every 'pass' like "draw a character" or "add a food", or you could let people decide for themselves.

Start a Christmas drawing

Every 30–60 seconds, pass it to the next person

Show pictures at the end

04. Blind drawing challenge

This is one where your art skills might actually be an advantage.

One person describes a Christmas object

The artist draws without looking

Compare results at the end

05. Draw it from memory

Show a Christmas picture for 10 seconds

Hide it

Everyone draws what they remember

06. Christmas Doodle dice

Roll a dice: 1 = add stripes 2 = add dots 3 = add a face 4 = add something sparkly 5 = swap papers 6 = choose your own



07. Paint the pose

Someone freezes in a silly pose

Others draw it quickly (30 seconds)

Switch roles

08. Half and half faces

One painter does the left side, another does the right

No talking during painting

Hilarious results

09. Silhouette portraits

Profile against a wall + lamp

Trace the shadow

Decorate inside the shape

10. One-line Christmas drawings

Draw Santa / tree / star without lifting your pen

11. Speed Snowman / Santa / whatever you like

Decide on the topic

Set a 1-minute timer

Draw the best you can

12. Musical painting

Paint while music plays

When the music changes, change colours or style

Stop when the music stops

13. Art Telephone

First person draws a Christmas scene

Next person writes what they think it is

Next person draws that

Continue round the table

14. Character mash-up

Draw two prompts: character (elf, animal, superhero) mood or style (sparkly, spooky, sleepy)

Combine both in one face design

15. Emotional Christmas faces

Draw Santa feeling: excited tired grumpy calm



16. Collaborative giant picture

Big sheet on the table

Each person adds one thing when it’s their turn

No planning allowed