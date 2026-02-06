The longer I look at this Trump orchestra painting, the stranger it gets
News
By Daniel John published
Another day, another bizarre MAGA artwork.
Follow us
Add us as a preferred source on Google
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Five times a week
CreativeBloq
Your daily dose of creative inspiration: unmissable art, design and tech news, reviews, expert commentary and buying advice.
Once a week
By Design
The design newsletter from Creative Bloq, bringing you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of graphic design, branding, typography and more.