Of course Donald Trump shared a botched AI 'photo' of himself

Much has been made of the shortcomings of generative AI models, and their ability (or lack thereof) to create photorealistic images. As we well know by now, generative models particularly struggle with hands. Although clearly nobody has told Donald Trump.

The potential Republican nominee has shared an image of himself praying in church (because of course he has) which bears all the hallmarks of an AI-generated image: too much soft focus, overly-cinematic lighting, and an anatomically incorrect number of digits.

(Image credit: Donald J. Trump via Truth Social)

If you're a regular Truth Social user, you might have spotted Trump 'reTruth' (yikes) the image, which shows Trump's head bowed and hands clasped. And on the right hand are six fingers and a thumb. Unless Trump was born with Polydactyly (thanks, Wikipedia), this is a classic example of AI getting it wrong in the way that only AI knows how.

And yet, this is far from the weirdest piece of Tump-related 'art' we've seen. Oh, no. Not by a long shot. Donald Trump NFT trading cards, anyone?