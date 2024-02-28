Tyler Perry calls for AI regulation (despite using it for upcoming movies)

Actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry has recently shared his concerns about the rapid advancement of AI, announcing a halt on the $800 million expansion at his Alanta-based movie studio. That's not to say that Perry is anti-AI, as he’s also shared that he's used the tool in recent productions to avoid laborious hours in the makeup chair.

If you're familiar with the iconic filmography of Perry (such as Madea Goes to Jail and Boo! A Madea Halloween) then you'll know that transformative SFX are a huge part of his cinematic legacy. While AI's creativity is a mounting concern for creatives, it's clear that Perry feels disheartened by the technology but is keen to use it mindfully.

(Image credit: Kayla Oaddams / Stringer via Getty Images)

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Perry shared that he's been monitoring the advancements of AI. Since the release of Sora, Perry has indefinitely paused the expansion of his studio (which was to include the construction of 12 new soundstages) to monitor the situation. While he was aware of Sora's possibilities, Perry had no idea of its scope until he saw it in action. "It’s shocking to me," he says.

Perry hopes that despite AI's rapid evolution there will continue to be a wider "compassion for humanity" when using the technology in the film industry. To tackle the potential threats and protect careers that are at risk, Perry is calling for collective action on a government level. "I think the only way to move forward in this is to galvanize it as one voice," he says.

Tyler Perry as Madea (Image credit: NBC via Getty Images)

Despite his concerns about the technology, Perry admits to using AI in two of his upcoming productions. "In post and on set, I was able to use this AI technology to avoid ever having to sit through hours of aging makeup," he says. While AI innovation can certainly save time and money, it marks a new concern for those in the makeup and SFX sphere, potentially threatening their livelihoods.

It seems Perry is facing a moral dilemma that many in the creative industries are forced to consider in the wake of AI's rapid advancement – learn to adapt or fall behind. While his concerns are legitimate, it's hard not to raise an eyebrow when his paused studio expansion could potentially cost jobs.

For more AI news, take a look at what role AI can play in the future of creative work. If you need a break from all the existentialism, take a look at the human art generator that's coming for AI's job.