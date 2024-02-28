This disastrous Wonka event is the worst case of AI art catfishing I've seen

It needed more than pure imagination.

Fans of the wonderful world of Wonka were in for a surprise after a Glasgow-based event called 'Willy's Chocolate Experience' was revealed to be a complete catfish, using AI-generated images to lure in unsuspecting punters. The underwhelming warehouse full of vaguely Wonka-themed props needed a lot more than pure imagination to live up to expectations, causing many visitors to demand refunds. 

While those of us who are familiar with AI art can often spot it instantly, the larger-than-life promotional images were certainly a lot to live up to. After the success of the new Wonka movie, it's disappointing that such a creative film franchise has been misrepresented so poorly.

According to the Willy's Chocolate Experience website, the event promised to be a "whimsical" place "filled with wondrous creations and enchanting surprises at every turn!" While on the surface, the promotional AI images suggested an out-of-this-world interactive experience, a closer look reveals a number of AI-generated spelling mishaps, with one image promising "encherining entertainment" in "a pasadise of sweet teats".

What fans actually received was a derelict warehouse complete with a handful of underwhelming props such as a singular Wonka bar and the odd oversized gummy bear. For further set dressing some of the promotional AI pictures were printed onto large sheets and the 'experience' was concluded with a cinematically inaccurate bright pink bouncy castle. While there was not a Deep Roy impersonator in sight, there was however a singular Oompa Loompa who looked to be offering scarce provisions. 

According to the BBC, police were eventually called to the event to mediate the demands for compensation from disappointed parents. Organisers House of Illuminati soon took to Facebook to extend their apologies, promising that full refunds would be offered. 

Advancements like Sora AI prove that artificial intelligence isn't going away anytime soon but cases like this prove that it needs to be regulated in marketing. If you're after the latest AI updates, check out Adobe Acrobat's AI chatbot which could be a helpful upgrade.  

