This disastrous Wonka event is the worst case of AI art catfishing I've seen

Fans of the wonderful world of Wonka were in for a surprise after a Glasgow-based event called 'Willy's Chocolate Experience' was revealed to be a complete catfish, using AI-generated images to lure in unsuspecting punters. The underwhelming warehouse full of vaguely Wonka-themed props needed a lot more than pure imagination to live up to expectations, causing many visitors to demand refunds.

While those of us who are familiar with AI art can often spot it instantly, the larger-than-life promotional images were certainly a lot to live up to. After the success of the new Wonka movie, it's disappointing that such a creative film franchise has been misrepresented so poorly.

apparently this was sold as a live Willy Wonka Experience but they used all AI images on the website to sell tickets and then people showed up and saw this and it got so bad people called the cops lmao

According to the Willy's Chocolate Experience website, the event promised to be a "whimsical" place "filled with wondrous creations and enchanting surprises at every turn!" While on the surface, the promotional AI images suggested an out-of-this-world interactive experience, a closer look reveals a number of AI-generated spelling mishaps, with one image promising "encherining entertainment" in "a pasadise of sweet teats".

What fans actually received was a derelict warehouse complete with a handful of underwhelming props such as a singular Wonka bar and the odd oversized gummy bear. For further set dressing some of the promotional AI pictures were printed onto large sheets and the 'experience' was concluded with a cinematically inaccurate bright pink bouncy castle. While there was not a Deep Roy impersonator in sight, there was however a singular Oompa Loompa who looked to be offering scarce provisions.

This whole Willy Wonka experience AI thing has been hilarious but the (lone) Oompa Loompa has taken me out

Not being funny, but is it not quite obvious that these are AI? 💀 #Wonka

If to go to their website right now, you will see this, I promise, this AI catastrophe of wordshapes is real

According to the BBC, police were eventually called to the event to mediate the demands for compensation from disappointed parents. Organisers House of Illuminati soon took to Facebook to extend their apologies, promising that full refunds would be offered.

According to the BBC, police were eventually called to the event to mediate the demands for compensation from disappointed parents. Organisers House of Illuminati soon took to Facebook to extend their apologies, promising that full refunds would be offered.