Crytek, the developer behind Far Cry, Crysis, and CryEngine, has released a surprise gift for artists and game designers alike: a new documentary series celebrating the studio’s 25th anniversary, and it uncovers some interesting creator stories and unseen art.

The debut episode, now live on YouTube, offers an unmissable deep dive into how a small indie team in Coburg, Germany, made up of hobbyist coders and art students, went from tinkering with tech demos to redefining what game visuals could be, with Far Cry and, eventually, Crysis.

For concept artists, visual designers, and developers obsessed with how games were and are made, episode one is nothing short of gold dust. It features early sketches, environment tests, and never-before-seen footage of the original tech demo, X-Isle: Dinosaur Island, a lush, prehistoric sandbox that paved the way for Crytek’s breakout success.

"It all started with a gifted PC," says Crytek co-founder Faruk Yerli in the video. "That machine opened up our world."

Back to the beginning

Before Far Cry, there was X-Isle. Originally developed to show off Nvidia’s then-cutting-edge GeForce 3 hardware at E3 2001, the jungle-filled dinosaur island wasn’t a game as such; it was a real-time rendering showcase.

While rudimentary by today’s standards, the visuals were a revelation at the time, and for the Crytek team, a visual sandbox for refining their craft. "It wasn’t a product," explains Cevat Yerli in the documentary. "It was a canvas for us to learn and build something new."

The transition from X-Isle to Far Cry is where the documentary gets interesting for environment artists, game designers, and fans of retro games. With a prototype in hand, Crytek began shaping levels with more intent, including tropical jungles mixed with enemy bases, secret labs, and sniper-filled ruins.

These environments were more than just backdrops; they became storytelling tools in their own right. The documentary overlays early level blockouts and concept sketches with finished gameplay footage, revealing a 1:1 link between the artists' imagination and implementation.

"We didn’t set out to build a game like everyone else," says Lead Designer Bernd Diemer. "We wanted to create a world that looked and behaved the way we imagined it."

An art-first approach to game design

The episode digs deep into the visual ambition behind Crytek’s early years. We see concept art for the nanosuit, early alien exoskeletons, and even experimental terrain maps using layered shaders and procedural materials. The influence of these designs still resonates today, particularly in modern stylus workflows, whether you're sketching early environments or sculpting assets in Blender or Procreate. (For beginners, our Procreate tutorials for concept art are helpful.)

One key takeaway? The art didn’t follow the game engine; it evolved with it. This fusion of artistry and technology would culminate in Crysis, which became both a visual benchmark and a hardware stress test.

"Crysis became this monster," recalls Cevat Yerli. "We knew it was going to challenge people’s expectations of what games could look like."

Crytek’s story is more than a history lesson; it’s a blueprint for anyone making the leap from hobbyist to indie game creator. The grassroots nature of the team's beginnings resonates today, where some of the best indie games are crafted by small teams with bold ideas and strong visual identities.

If you’re into world-building, procedural design, or just want to see how raw ideas evolve into genre-defining games, Our Story – Episode 1 is essential viewing. It’s a rare insight into the messy, brilliant early years of a studio that put art and design at the heart of its success.

Crytek says more episodes are on the way, with future entries diving into Crysis, Ryse, and more. For now, this first episode is a vivid reminder that great games often start with little more than a sketch, a shared vision, and the right tools.

Watch Our Story – Episode 1 – X-Isle: Dinosaur Island to Crysis on YouTube.