How Crytek’s 25-year journey can inspire the next generation of game artists

published

First-ever documentary is crammed with lessons for aspiring game artists

Crytek, the developer behind Far Cry, Crysis, and CryEngine, has released a surprise gift for artists and game designers alike: a new documentary series celebrating the studio’s 25th anniversary, and it uncovers some interesting creator stories and unseen art.

The debut episode, now live on YouTube, offers an unmissable deep dive into how a small indie team in Coburg, Germany, made up of hobbyist coders and art students, went from tinkering with tech demos to redefining what game visuals could be, with Far Cry and, eventually, Crysis.

Ian Dean
Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

