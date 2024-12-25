The best indie games of 2024 showcased the ingenuity and creativity of independent game developers, covering a wide range of genres and artistic styles. We were left in stitches by a surprising comedy platformer, we were taken back in time by retro graphics and we were moved by an emotionally powerful open-world adventure.

While Balatro has dominated many lists of the indie games of the year, as well as the download charts, we have focused more on concept and game art for our list. That's not to say that we've ignored gameplay, but we've given particular attention to the games that won us over with creative approaches and stunning artistic style.

For more recaps on the year that's coming to an end, see our piece on the best uses of Unreal Engine in 2024 and the best VFX Movies of 2024.

01. Thank Goodness You're Here

Panic's comedy platform game Thank Goodness You're Here! gets our vote as the best indie game of 2024, and perhaps the strangest game of the year. You play this absurd "slapformer" as a travelling salesman in the bizarre Northern English town of Barnsworth. That might not sound like an exciting premise for a video game, but the mix of absurd humour, odd tasks and a beautiful art style made this game a breath of fresh air.

02. Animal Well

Anyone who loves retro platformers will feel nostalgic playing Billy Basso's Animal Well thanks to its gorgeous pixel art CRT look with thick scanlines combined with modern lighting effects and animations. The game packs in multiple layers of puzzles in an underground cavern world that never ceases to surprise and satisfy.

03. Neva

For its second game, Nomada Studios surpassed even the painterly style of 2018's Gris. Our protagonist Alba journeys with the eponymous wolf cub through a decaying world in this graceful side-scrollling platformer. The game is about the bond between Alba and Neva, who must fight battles and solve puzzles through four seasons. The influence of Miyazaki is unmistakable, both on the story and the art, contributing to one of the most beautiful indie games we've seen.

04. Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus

There are some similar themes in this action-adventure platformer from Squid Shock Studios, but the execution is very different. Inspired by Japanese folklore and mythology – and the wonder of tea, the game has some Metroidvania elements. The gameplay revolves pummeling enemies with Bo's staff, which can take different forms when you find different tea. The 2.5D world is visually arresting as are the hand drawn creatures encountered on the journey.

05. Farewell North

Kyle Banks' hauntingly beautiful open-world adventure shows the power of emotionally driven storytelling. We play as a collie who must help its companion bring colour back to remote northern islands by solving a range of puzzles. The transformation as colour returns to the world is wonderful.

06. Another Crab's Treasure

This was an intriguing underwater take on the soulslike game genre (spawned by FromSoftware's Demon's Souls and Dark Souls trilogy). It sees Kril the crab take on a corrupt government to seek his shell, a mission that requires using different shells with different abilities. It's very funny, but it also has a pertinent environmental message about the plight of the world's oceans.

