BAFTA Games Awards 2025 nominations show the rise of indie games as serious rivals to AAA dominance

News
By published

A raft of nominations is proof that creative innovation needn't be limited by budget.

An image from BAFTA-nominated indie game Thank Goodness You&#039;re Here!
BAFTA-nominated indie game Thank Goodness You're Here! (Image credit: Coal supper)

The 21st BAFTA Games Awards will take place on 8 April, and the nominations highlight the growing presence of indie developers in the gaming industry. Indie titles have secured nearly half of all nominations this year.

Representing 41 nominations in 17 categories, smaller studios are challenging the dominance of AAA studios and showing that creativity and innovation can thrive without a blockbuster budget (see our guide to the best game development software and the best laptops for game development if you're building your own setup).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.