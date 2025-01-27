Original art shows Black Myth Wukong character designs in stunning detail

Qi Yang's painterly illustrations highlight the strength of the game's characters.

Black Myth Wukong character art
(Image credit: Yang Qi)

Released last August, Game Science's action-roll play game Black Myth: Wukong quickly became one of the biggest games of the year. And part of that success comes down to the strength of the characters.

We've already spoken to performance director Beth Park about how she interpreted the concept art for the character performances. art director Qi Yang's gorgeous character art provides more insights into the development of the heroes of the game. If you're inspired, check out our guides to the best 3D modelling software and best game development software.

Black Myth Wukong character art
(Image credit: Yang Qi)

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq.

