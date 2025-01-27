Original art shows Black Myth Wukong character designs in stunning detail

Released last August, Game Science's action-roll play game Black Myth: Wukong quickly became one of the biggest games of the year. And part of that success comes down to the strength of the characters.
We've already spoken to performance director Beth Park about how she interpreted the concept art for the character performances. art director Qi Yang's gorgeous character art provides more insights into the development of the heroes of the game. If you're inspired, check out our guides to the best 3D modelling software and best game development software.
Qi Yang is co-founder of Game Science. He showcases some of his work for Black Myth: Wukong on his ArtStation account. The detailed character art reveals a closer and more intimate looks at the figures from the game depicted in a painterly style with visible brushstrokes that resemble oil paint. The pieces include intricate details such as the tassels and studs in clothing.
Inspired? See our piece on game art careers.
