Game art careers: how outsourcing studios are helping to make games from Halo to Borderlands

Features
By
published

Production director Chuck Byas explains how game art creation is changing.

Outsourcing game art; concept art for Halo
(Image credit: Microsoft)

As video games get bigger and better with each passing year, the demand for external partners that can act as an extension of game development studios is becoming more critical than ever. No where is this more vital than in art asset production. The world’s biggest gaming brands are seeking solutions to support everything from 2D design to 3D production, outsourcing art to trusted partners, and allowing developers to better focus their efforts on creating game content.

At Liquid Development, a Keywords Studio, we’ve worked on some of the biggest and best titles in the industry for the past twenty years. From the Halo series to the Borderlands series, we’ve owned art pipelines on genre defining triple-As.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Chuck Byas
Chuck Byas
Production director

Chuck has 11+ years of leadership experience and setting up projects of various scales for success in video game development (Indie to AAA). He's worked on Halo Infinite, Dead Space, and Borderlands 3.

Related articles