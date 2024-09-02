Borderlands 4 concept art provides hope for the upcoming installment

Some fans were a little apprehensive about the announcement of Borderlands 4 at Gamescom 2024. Could they face another disappointment?

But just a week after the news broke, the developers have released concept art for the upcoming co-op looter shooter, and it could help assuage fears. Some fans are already calling it Gearbox's apology for the Boderlands movie.

Borderlands 4 - Official Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Borderlands 4 is set on a new planet with new vault hunters – the trailer above starts at where Borderland 3 ended. Concept art was revealed at PAX West in Seattle, where some of the creative leads working on the game discussed the thinking behind the new entry in Gearbox's franchise.

Hosted by Global Creative Executive Officer Andrew Reiner, the panel featured Randy Varnell (Chief Creative Officer), Anthony Nicholson (Senior Project Producer), Sam Winkler (Narrative Director), Adam May (Art Director), and Graeme Timmins (Creative Director) discussing how they wanted to strike a balance between creating something new and staying true to a decade-old franchise.

Reiner claimed Borderlands 4 will be "the best Borderlands game to date." Timmins talked about the importance of preserving the RPG aspect of the game while Winkler said they wanted to keep the humour and make sure characters have strong personalities. You can see the concept art below.

(Image credit: Gearbox)

(Image credit: Gearbox)

(Image credit: Gearbox)

(Image credit: Gearbox)

Borderlands 4 is due for release in 2025. You can watch the full discussion on Discord and read more at the Borderlands website and Steam.