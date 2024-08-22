Unreal Engine 5 leads a lineup of stellar new indie games

The Future Games Show at Gamescom in Cologne this week gave us glimpses of trailers for some exciting new indie video games coming to PC and consoles soon. From the intense Ray Harryhausen-esque stop-motion art style of Spirit of the Samurai to the claustrophobic atmosphere of REANIMAL and some brooding realism powered by Unreal Engine 5 in WILL: Follow the Light, there was some stunning game art on display.

See our pick of the best games consoles and the best Nintendo Switch deals if you're looking for a new system. In the mean. In the meantime these are the upcoming indie games that most impressed us for their game art at Gamescom 2024.

Spirit of the Samurai

Kwalee and Spanish developer Digital Mind's gameplay trailer for The Spirit of the Samurai showcases the game’s three playable characters: Takeshi, a skilled samurai tasked with defending his village; Kodama, a brave but tiny spirit; and Chisai, a warrior cat. The trailer also features the game’s custom combo editor, combat system, new enemies and bosses.

The trailer shows a unique and brutal-looking stop-motion cinematic adventure in a meticulously crafted world inspired by Japanese mythology and folklore. There are ruined villages, mountain caves and desolate cemeteries populated by undead monsters and demons all rendered in a highly detailed, Ray Harryhausen-esque stop-motion style.

The Spirit of the Samurai is set to release on PC in Fall 2024.

Maui the Shapeshifter

Maui the Shapeshifter is a gorgeous 2D hand-drawn Metroidvania based on the titular shapeshifting Polynesian demigod from Play on Worlds. Players must save the wildlife of a Polynesian island from the corrupt force of Cemyk, a nefarious creature from another world. The island world looks truly enchanting, brimming with secrets, challenges and obstacles.

No release date was announced.

WILL: Follow The Light

With a very different look, TomorrowHead Studio's WILL: Follow The Light is a narrative adventure inspired by the likes of Firewatch and Alan Wake. Set on the rugged Nordic coast, it requires players to navigate stormy seas with what look like some impressively realistic sailing mechanics. The cold and hostile environment looks stunningly executed.

WILL: Follow The Light will be released for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2025.

Spine

Nekki's gun fu action game SPINE (pictured above) packs in some spectacular cinematics and parkour moves. The game features camerawork and combat choreography by action movie stunt specialists and is powered by Unreal Engine 5 and Nekki’s original animation engine, Cascadeur, making players the star of their own action movie. I love the look of the futuristic cyberpunk world and the homages to iconic action movies.

SPINE will launches for PC and consoles in late 2025.

REANIMAL

Tarsier Studios, the creators of Little Nightmares I and II, are back with what looks like an even darker and more terrifying journey. Announced at Opening Night Live, REANIMAL is a co-op horror adventure game in which a brother and sister go through hell to rescue missing friends and escape their island home.

The visual style is recognisable in the twisted monsters that await. The atmosphere looks brooding and unsettling, with the use of a shared, directed camera to maximise the feeling of claustrophobia. Intriguing locations evoke a tense sense of mystery to accompany the orphans' plight.

We have no release date, but REANIMAL will be available for PC, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series X|S.

