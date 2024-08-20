Nvidia teases video game characters we can chat with at Gamescom 2024

Mecha BREAK will be the first game with new AI digital human technologies.

Amazing Seasun Games Mecha BREAK
(Image credit: Amazing Seasun Games)

At Gamescom 2024 in Cologne, Nvidia has today showcased what it sees as the future of gaming. Mecha BREAK will be the first game to use Nvidia ACE and digital human technologies to bring digital humans to life.

While use use of AI image generators like Adobe Firefly and Flux has exploded for the creation of 2D images, Nvidia ACE uses generative AI to allow players to interact with in-game characters. The initial glimpse of the showcase at Gamescom shows a player engage in conversational interactions in Mecha BREAK, promising a more immersive gaming experience.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

