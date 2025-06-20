Recommended reading

Developers could win a laptop or GPU in NVIDIA's G-Assist Plug-In Hackathon

News
By published

Anyone can submit tools to customise the AI assistant.

Available through the NVIDIA app, Project G-Assist is the graphics card giant's AI assistant for GeForce RTX PCs. It's designed to help optimise and control systems through voice or text commands, and its highly customisable, allowing users to create their own plug-ins. Now NVIDIA is giving an extra incentive to do just that, holding a virtual Hackathon to get people inspired.

Anyone can enter, and one developer will win a GeForce RTX 5090 laptop, while two runners up will bag new 5000 series graphics cards (see our pick of the best graphics cards for video editing and our NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 FE review).

