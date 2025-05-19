Many developers of creative software are advancing with the introduction of generative AI tools plus agentic AI that can help users carry out tasks more quickly. In the meantime, third-party plugins and add ons are already doing the job.
We've already seen how the Nvidia AI blueprint can provide a bridge between Blender and Flux. Now, the publicly available BlenderMCP (Model Context Protocol Integration) connects Blender to Claude AI, allowing Anthropic's large language model to directly interact with and manipulate one of the best 3D modelling programs. This allows prompt-assisted 3D modeling, scene creation and manipulation.
Wow, amazing tool, thank you for the fun! This is Claude's idea of a train... 😆 pic.twitter.com/D0WPsytRHmMarch 12, 2025
In the sped-up demo below, BlenderMCP generates a scene using a reference image (‘low-poly cabin in the woods’). In the second video below, that scene is then recreated as an interactive 3D environment for a threejs web page, taking advantage of the fact Claude could read what was in the Blender scene.
Another demo shows BlenderMCP create a beach scene with assets from a public 3D asset library. "Just write in what you need and this gets you the right models, textures and HDRIs right into Blender," the add on's creator Siddharth Ahuja says.
An MCP allows AI models to exchange information with other systems, effectively allowing the AI to control the software on the user's behalf for iterative work while preserving history and context. As well as Claude AI, the BlenderMCP (available via GitHub) can also integrate with the Cursor AI code editor and could be configured to work with a locally hosted model.
The tool has received mixed responses over on X. "This is amazing! In essence, that can be used in Cursor, and if someone also build unreal engine one, we can build complete AAA games using Cursor," one person suggests. "My mind is blown. It wrote python code to create the scene," another person wrote. Other cited some communication issues on Windows.
