Vibe rendering has arrived: this plugin allows AI to control Blender

News
By

BlenderMCP allows prompt-assisted 3D modeling.

A 3D render of a cabin in wood created in Blender using AI
(Image credit: Siddharth Ahuja)

Many developers of creative software are advancing with the introduction of generative AI tools plus agentic AI that can help users carry out tasks more quickly. In the meantime, third-party plugins and add ons are already doing the job.

We've already seen how the Nvidia AI blueprint can provide a bridge between Blender and Flux. Now, the publicly available BlenderMCP (Model Context Protocol Integration) connects Blender to Claude AI, allowing Anthropic's large language model to directly interact with and manipulate one of the best 3D modelling programs. This allows prompt-assisted 3D modeling, scene creation and manipulation.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

