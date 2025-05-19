Recommended reading

Vibe-coding a weird new idea completely changed my AI outlook – this should be your new superpower

Inspiration
By published

Jelly Mesh is born, just because I could.

Jelly mesh on a screen vibe coding
(Image credit: Dave Snyder)

I recently built a thing. It’s weird, immersive, and its strange warbles are delightfully satisfying: a floating jelly mesh fabric that reacts to your mouse with a sense of a gravitational force, rotates in 3D space, and generates sounds as the cursor seemingly plucks the strings of the jelly mesh itself. You can zoom in, scroll around, mess with a control panel, and feel like you’re playing with some sort of squishy digital organism.

Vibe coding.” There’s something to be said for approaching creativity with no brief, no business goal, and no constraints beyond: make something that feels interesting and slightly alive.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Dave Snyder
Dave Snyder
Partner/Head of Design at Siberia

Dave Snyder is Partner and Head of Design at Siberia.  He is an award-winning design executive with over 23 years of experience developing high-performance in-house and agency teams, focused on building modern, multi-billion dollar brands and digital products. His work for brands and companies is wide-ranging, from digital-first, integrated marketing campaigns and content; to immersive interactive experiences in VR and AR; to a long career in e-commerce and digital products including Twitter, Flexport and Slice.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.