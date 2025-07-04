The BBC's magical Wimbledon animation used a delightfully old-school technique

This is a stop-motion smash.

The BBC is on a roll with its sporting animations this summer. After hitting the net with the claymation Euro 2025 animation featuring a star-studded fantasy team, it went for a similarly handcrafted approach for the Wimbledon animation used as the opening card for its coverage of the tennis tournament.

This time rather than clay, it's papercraft stop-motion. Real paper cutouts and models were made of Wimbledon players along with the courts, Aorangi Terrace (Henman Hill), strawberries and even a London bus (see our pick of the best animation software if you want to try making your own work).

Joe Foley
