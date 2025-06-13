Recommended reading

What animators can learn from this award-winning graduate short, reveals a former Disney and DreamWorks pro

Features
By published

Shelley Page talks Trash – a gritty, visceral short from ESMA that stunned juries and earned Oscar attention.

A still frame from the film Trash, a graduate short by students at ESMA
(Image credit: ESMA)

One of the most powerful things about short films and animation – especially student films – is their ability to surprise you. They often don’t have the budget of big productions, but what they lack in resources, they make up for in raw creativity, clever storytelling and sheer ambition. Trash, a graduation film from the talented team at ESMA, is a perfect example of that.

I first encountered Trash through Shelley Page, a longtime champion of emerging animation talent. Shelley has worked some of the most best animated movies of the 80s and 90s, including Who Framed Roger Rabbit Each, Shrek and How to Train Your Dragon. Each year, Shelley sits on juries at the world's top schools, waiting – hoping – for a film that truly makes her say, 'Wow'. And this past year, during the ESMA graduation screenings in Montpellier, that moment arrived.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Kulsoom Middleton
Kulsoom Middleton
Freelance writer

Kulsoom has contributed extensively to various magazines and websites, specialising in photography and the creative industries more widely. As well as Creative Bloq, she has written for Digital Camera and NPhoto, and she was the editor of 3D World magazine. An expert in a huge range of consumer technologies, she also has over a decade’s experience in the CG industry.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.