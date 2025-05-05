We asked 6 top filmmakers for their tips, this is what they said

Features
By published

This comprehensive guide covers everything from funding, to previs to how to generate buzz around your film.

woman directing a film
(Image credit: Alexandra Lacey)

Bringing your first film to life is as much about creative vision as it is about smart, strategic planning. Whether you're making a documentary, a fictional short, or an experimental hybrid of both, navigating the journey from idea to final cut is no small feat. It takes craft, clarity, and a whole lot of resourcefulness.

We spoke to filmmakers, directors, and visual storytellers who’ve been there – together, they share hard-won insights on everything from shaping a story and securing funding to planning your shoot, editing for impact, and getting your work out into the world.

two men looking at a camera
Matt Norman

Matt Norman wrote, directed, and produced the acclaimed 2008 documentary Salute, distributed globally by Paramount, Transmission, and Warner Bros. Re-released theatrically in Italy (2024), it was named one of Redbull’s Top 9 Sports Documentaries of all time. Salute is currently streaming on Amazon Prime and airing worldwide on TV and VOD.

man looking at a computer
Dominic Danson

A trained journalist turned filmmaker, Dominic Danson has over twenty years of experience interviewing people from all walks of life –he’s a seasoned storyteller specialising in conversation-led and brand content. As Creative Director at Twelve Noon Films, Dominic produces all major projects and leads the talk show “Forty Minutes With“, where he engages in in-depth conversations with diverse and inspiring people. He has won awards for cinematography, editing, and journalism.

woman directing a film
Alexandra Lacey

Alexandra Lacey is a documentary filmmaker whose work is both visually dynamic and thought-provoking. Her recent credits include: ‘Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me’ (Netflix), ‘The Fake Sheikh’ (Amazon Prime) and 'Manson: The Lost Tapes’ (FOX). Alexandra’s debut feature, 'The Twister' premiered in 2025 on Netflix, topping global film charts.

man looking into film camera wearing a scarf
Victor Perez

Victor Perez is a globally acclaimed VFX Supervisor, director, and innovator. With over 28 years of experience on major Hollywood films, he blends storytelling, science, and technology. A TED speaker, award-winner, and masterclass leader, Perez is a creative force shaping the future of visual effects.

man with hat on directing a film with two other men
Rob Hifle

Rob Hifle is the CEO and creative director of Lux Aeterna, a VFX studio that specialises in cinematic VFX – with long-time partners including BBC Studios, Netflix, and Silverback Films. The studio is currently in preproduction on their latest drama short RENO

man with glasses and a blue shirt
Glen Matchett

Glenn is the Managing Director of Grammatik, a B2B Marketing and PR Agency. For the last seven years, he has led a specialised team assisting clients in the creative tech and enterprise sectors, including Autodesk, Epic Games, AWS, numerous VFX studios, and innovative tech tool companies. The agency has also supported the PR and promotion of many short films.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Rebecca Newton
Rebecca Newton
Content and communications professional

Rebecca Newton has over a decade of experience working with creative technologies, with a background that spans photography, film, and design. With a strong interest in visual storytelling and the creative process, she brings a thoughtful, multidisciplinary perspective to her writing. When she's not immersed in creative tech, she’s busy refurbishing her 19th-century converted brewery apartment in Berkshire or travelling the world, dogsitting.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.