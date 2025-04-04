AI makes character animation faster and easier in Cascadeur 2025.1

The new Inbetweening tool automatically fills the space between poses.

Cascadeur
(Image credit: Cascadeur)

Cascadeur is a relatively young character animation program, and we didn't include it in our pick of the best animation software. But a new update announced today shows that it's committed to bringing powerful tools to the table.

Cascadeur 2025.1 introduces a new AI-driven Inbetweening tool designed to automatically generate smooth, natural animation between two poses, making the animation workflow faster and more intuitive.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

