AI makes character animation faster and easier in Cascadeur 2025.1

Cascadeur is a relatively young character animation program, and we didn't include it in our pick of the best animation software. But a new update announced today shows that it's committed to bringing powerful tools to the table.
Cascadeur 2025.1 introduces a new AI-driven Inbetweening tool designed to automatically generate smooth, natural animation between two poses, making the animation workflow faster and more intuitive.
Combined with a bunch of other improvements, the new feature makes Cascadeur look like an increasingly attractive option, especially considering its relatively accessible price compared to programs like Maya (also see our Cascadeur 2024.2 review).
As well as the AI Inbetweening tool, other updates in Cascadeur 2025.1 include improved AutoPosing for greater stability and improved pelvis control and improved AutoPhysics with better original pose preservation via Geometrical Constraints logic and a new slider for controlling the Physics Corrector.
The Ragdoll System has been updated with new Ragdoll interaction with characters and props and support for custom Kinematic mesh colliders. There are also new GLTF/GLB Import Format & FBX Improvements and extended compatibility with Blender, Daz3d and other software.
UI improvements include a new Right-Click Context Menu for setting the pivot and accessing other functions. There's also improved Unbaking functionality, added Roblox Sample characters and optimised Copy Tools. You can learn more on the Cascadeur website.
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
