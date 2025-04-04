AI makes character animation faster and easier in Cascadeur 2025.1

Cascadeur is a relatively young character animation program, and we didn't include it in our pick of the best animation software. But a new update announced today shows that it's committed to bringing powerful tools to the table.

Cascadeur 2025.1 introduces a new AI-driven Inbetweening tool designed to automatically generate smooth, natural animation between two poses, making the animation workflow faster and more intuitive.

Combined with a bunch of other improvements, the new feature makes Cascadeur look like an increasingly attractive option, especially considering its relatively accessible price compared to programs like Maya (also see our Cascadeur 2024.2 review).

Inbetweening | Cascadeur 2025.1 Feature Highlights - YouTube Watch On

As well as the AI Inbetweening tool, other updates in Cascadeur 2025.1 include improved AutoPosing for greater stability and improved pelvis control and improved AutoPhysics with better original pose preservation via Geometrical Constraints logic and a new slider for controlling the Physics Corrector.

The Ragdoll System has been updated with new Ragdoll interaction with characters and props and support for custom Kinematic mesh colliders. There are also new GLTF/GLB Import Format & FBX Improvements and extended compatibility with Blender, Daz3d and other software.

UI improvements include a new Right-Click Context Menu for setting the pivot and accessing other functions. There's also improved Unbaking functionality, added Roblox Sample characters and optimised Copy Tools. You can learn more on the Cascadeur website.